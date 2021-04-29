NFL draft rumors: Patriots among teams calling about top 10 picks

Report: Patriots among teams calling about top 10 picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are perhaps the most interesting team to watch with the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft approaching.

It's hard to get a firm read on what they will do. The Patriots currently own the No. 15 overall pick in the first round, but there have been plenty of rumors and speculation over whether New England could move up, maybe for a quarterback.

Most mock drafts project the top five QBs in this year's class to all be off the board by the time the Patriots are on the clock.

Therefore, it's not too surprising that the Patriots have been busy working the phone lines to gauge the asking prices on top 10 picks.

"The New England Patriots have made calls about potentially moving up into the top 10," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport said Thursday evening on NFL Network.

"Not saying they're going to do it -- of course, the Patriots want to explore every option, they've also made calls about moving back (in Round 1) -- but at least they would like to see what is the price if the right player is there and they could come up and move into the top 10."

The Patriots aren't the only team that has made calls about possibly trading up. Rapoport noted the Chicago Bears have talked to teams that own top 10 picks, too.

From our NFL Draft Preview Show: Trade calls are being made, and the #Patriots, #Bears and #Saints are among those making them. QBs are always trade-up targets. This year, O-linemen could be, as well. pic.twitter.com/3gNwHsA11h — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

The last time the Patriots picked inside the top 10 was 2008 when they selected University of Tennessee linebacker Jerod Mayo at No. 10 overall. It proved to be an excellent pick as Mayo was a key player on New England's defense for several seasons.

The Patriots have never taken a quarterback in the first round during head coach Bill Belichick's 21-year tenure running the team. Will that change Thursday night? We won't have to wait much longer to find out.