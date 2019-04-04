NFL draft rumors: Nick Bosa, Quinnen Williams 'in mix' to be No. 1 pick originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

With the 2019 NFL draft three weeks away, most people have Kyler Murray penciled in as the Arizona Cardinals' selection at No. 1. And why not? Murray is an electric playmaker who has the potential to be a transcendent figure for both the franchise and the NFL.

But don't start picturing him throwing passes to Larry Fitzgerald just yet.

There are a number of game-changing prospects at the top of this draft, and two of them, Nick Bosa and Quinnen Williams, reportedly are visiting the Cardinals on Thursday and are an option at No. 1, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported.

Big day for the #AZCardinals as they explore options for the No. 1 overall pick: #Bama DT Quinnen Williams and #OSU DE Nick Bosa are both on 30 visits to Arizona today, source said. Both players are among those currently in the mix for the top selection, along with Kyler Murray. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 4, 2019

New Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury raved about Murray while he was the head coach at Texas Tech, and it certainly seems like the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner is the leader in the clubhouse to have Roger Goodell call his name first.

Both the 49ers and Raiders likely are hoping the Cardinals elect to pass on Bosa and Williams, who are rated by many as the top two prospects in the draft.

By all accounts, the 49ers love Bosa, who would could slide in nicely to San Francisco's defensive front and help wreak havoc alongside Dee Ford and DeForest Buckner.

As for Williams, the Raiders would probably be over the moon if he somehow slides to No. 4. The Alabama star has all the makings of a defensive centerpiece and would be a great way for the Silver and Black to kick off what will be an eventful first two days of the draft for them.

Kudos to Kingsbury for doing his due diligence, but there's little reason to expect he'll pass on his chance to draft the potentially transcendent quarterback in Murray.