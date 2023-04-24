NFL draft rumors: NFC East teams are scared of Bijan Robinson landing with the Eagles

Howie Roseman is all about draft night trades, and could the Philadelphia’s purposely trade down a slot or two to justify selecting Bijan Robinson?

The Eagles had a potent offense in 2022, landing behind the Chiefs in total yards (6,614) while being among the top five in points scored, touchdowns, and first downs.

Even after losing Isaac Seumalo (Steelers) and Andre Dillard (Titans) in free agency, Philadelphia still has an All-Pro quarterback, an All-Pro wide receiver, two All-Pros on the offensive line, and star power at every position.

According to James Palmer of the NFL Network, NFC East teams are scared of Texas All-American running back Bijan Robinson landing with the Eagles.

I’ll just say this. A couple NFC teams I talked to this weekend DO NOT want the #eagles to draft RB Bijan Robinson. The thought of that offense with his addition is scary in their eyes. My report on NFL NOW on @nflnetwork. pic.twitter.com/YrAJrthLiL — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 24, 2023

Robinson had a top-30 visit here in Philadelphia and would transform an already dynamic offense into a juggernaut that could be nearly impossible to stop.

Robinson logged 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground last season while breaking 91 tackles, and he’d bring a Marshall Faulk-style smoothness to the running back position alongside Jalen Hurts.

The Longhorns star is a dynamic three-down running back that would make the Eagles much more explosive, and he’d complement Rashaad Penny thanks to his abilities as a pass catcher.

On a rookie deal, Robinson would allow Brian Johnson’s offense to take shape with a game-changing dual-threat running back to help alleviate pressure off All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts.

