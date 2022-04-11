NFL Draft rumors: Jaguars still remain high on Georgia’s DL Travon Walker

The Jacksonville Jaguars are still widely expected to take Michigan edge rusher, Aidan Hutchinson, with the first overall pick in the NFL draft that’s now almost two weeks away.

But NFL Network’s Peter Schrager said that other coaching staffs and front offices believe Jacksonville will take Georgia pass rusher, Travon Walker, over Hutchinson.

Schrager said they believe this based on Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke’s draft history with the San Francisco 49ers where he took players with incredible physical traits over the best performers in college. He pointed out the 2011 draft where the 49ers took Aldon Smith with the seventh overall pick over the likes of J.J. Watt, Robert Quinn, Ryan Kerrigan, and Cameron Jordan.

The move paid off for the first two seasons, where Smith recorded the most sacks than any player in NFL history through two seasons.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo also shared his thoughts on Schrager’s segment by saying he’s heard chatter of Baalke seeing a Smith-like prospect in Walker.

Schrager also pointed out future San Francisco defensive tackles Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner that no one considered a top-10 pick, as well as the decision to pick offensive tackle Anthony Davis instead of Bryan Bulaga.

It’s discussions like this one that make will make the anticipation for the draft even higher. And while the Jags’ fanbase will be split on it, the selection certainly would be an interesting way to start the draft.

