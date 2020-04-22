NFL Draft Rumors: Henry Ruggs says he's heard from four teams the most

The Eagles want to draft at least one difference-making wide receiver during this year's NFL Draft, and it sounds like they have one of the draft class's biggest names in their sights.

Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs, a consensus top-three wideout in the 2020 draft, appeared on Ian Rapoport's "Rap + Friends" podcast Wednesday to talk about his experience in the weeks leading up to Thursday's first round.

When Rapoport asked Ruggs for a little info on which teams he's been in touch with lately, Ruggs wasn't shy in naming names:

RAPOPORT: I'm sure you've spent a lot of time on FaceTime, and Zoom calls, and everything the teams have been doing. Give me a little idea of who you've been talking to, and maybe who's been spending the most time trying to get to know you. RUGGS: I've talked to numerous teams. I've been in contact with, let's just say, San Francisco, Denver, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, and ... it's been a couple more. I can't name everybody right now. But it's been different teams. I can't say one team is standing out more than others, because whenever I do get another call from the same team, another call comes from another team.

I don't doubt that Ruggs has been receiving repeated interest from a number of teams. But when someone starts listing names, and the third name out of their mouth is the Eagles, it's a good sign that Howie Roseman & Co. have been putting in work on a certain prospect.

Unsurprisingly, the other teams Ruggs lists - San Francisco, Denver, and Las Vegas - all pick in the 10 slots ahead of the Eagles, so there will obviously be competition.

The Eagles' interest in Ruggs also jibes with NBC Sports' Peter King's mock draft from earlier this week. King's mock draft carries serious weight in the NFL world, and he had this nugget on the Eagles' interest in the Alabama wideout:

Story continues

The thing I heard about the Eagles in the last few days is, Henry Ruggs will not get past 21.

Now, that seems like a bit of a no-brainer: if Ruggs is inexplicably available at No. 21, the Eagles will obviously draft him.

What this should tell you, if you read between the lines, is that the Eagles have placed a target on Ruggs. If he somehow lasts until the mid-teens - say, anything past Denver at No. 15 - I would be shocked if Roseman doesn't employ a full-court press to trade up and get his man.

Ruggs, 21, caught 98 passes for 1,716 yards and 24 touchdowns over 40 games with Alabama, and ran a 4.27 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He brings burner speed and big play ability, both which the Eagles desperately need.

NBC Sports Philadelphia's Reuben Frank took a look at Ruggs earlier this month, and saw a perfect fit for the Eagles:

Ruggs is an impressive prospect and not just a speedster but a sure-handed receiver as well. He is only 5-11 and that could limit him in the NFL facing big, physical corners, and he isn't DeSean Jackson when it comes to tracking a deep ball. His real skill is turning a short throw into a big gain, something the Eagles did not have very many of last year.

If it's doable, Ruggs would be a home run pick.

Subscribe and rate the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts / Google Play / Stitcher / Spotify / Art19



Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

NFL Draft Rumors: Henry Ruggs says he's heard from four teams the most originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia