NFL Draft rumors: Eagles working to trade up ahead of the Dallas Cowboys
The Eagles have been active this week with phone calls on a potential move-up. Multiple teams in that range think Philly might be trying to get ahead of Dallas for one of the top corners. Some NFC East jockeying going on.
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 29, 2021
We’re just hours away from the start of the NFL draft and the jockeying for key position has started among the NFC East teams.
The Cowboys, Giants, and Eagles all pick consecutively starting at No. 10 overall and Jeremey Fowler is reporting that Philadelphia is actively working the phones looking to land at No. 8 where Carolina is or at No. 9 where Denver picks.
Whether it’s for Ja’Marr Chase, Patrick Surtain, or Jaycee Horn, Philadelphia will need to give up No. 12 overall and potentially No. 70 or No. 84 overall as compensation.
