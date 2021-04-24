NFL draft rumors: Eagles would trade up for Kyle Pitts or a quarterback

Insider says Eagles would trade up for one of three players originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Howie Roseman has a reputation as one of the NFL's most twitchy traders around the Draft. He seems to love wheeling and dealing picks and players, to add assets or chase prospects.

So even after the Eagles traded down with Miami from No. 6 to No. 12, rumors persisted about the Birds eyeing a trade back up, and now we might have some idea of who Roseman & Co. are interested in pursuing.

According to CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora, execs around the league believe Roseman would trade up from No. 12 for one of three players:

"If the Eagles move back up, the GMs I have spoken to believe it's for Pitts or a QB. Never rule anything out when it comes to the Eagles and potential trades."

This is super interesting, because I think some believed Roseman might be willing to move up ahead of the Giants and Cowboys for one of Jaylen Waddle or Patrick Surtain, in an attempt to prevent last year's Ceedee Lamb situation from happening again: watching a potential star fall into a division rival's lap.

The first two picks of the draft are about as set in stone as you can get, and the 49ers will take a quarterback, which means beginning at No. 4, the Eagles will be on the trade clock with their eyes on three players: Pitts, and the two quarterbacks who remain out of Mac Jones, Trey Lance, and Justin Fields.

Now, the observant fan will note: if the Eagles had just stayed at No. 6, they would've been guaranteed one of those three players. So why'd they trade down?

Perhaps their draft board only has two of those players graded highly - say, Pitts and Lance - and was convinced when they traded down that the draft was going to fall against their interests.

And maybe they're surprised by the 49ers being interested in Jones over Fields, and are now wondering if they might actually have a shot at Fields.

There are so many variables around this time of year, with just days until the draft. One thing's for certain: after the No. 3 pick is made, Eagles fans better buckle up.

