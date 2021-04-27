NFL draft rumors: Eagles love Kwity Paye, report says

Eagles reportedly ‘love’ Kwity Paye, could be pick at 12 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

This probably won’t make many Eagles fans happy.

While we’ve heard a ton of talk about DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, Patrick Surtain, Jaycee Horn and even Rashawn Slater, it might be time to throw another name onto the list of possibilities for the Eagles at No. 12: Kwity Paye.

According to Tony Pauline of ProFootballNetwork, the Eagles love the prospect from Michigan:

“I’m told the team loves Kwity Paye, the edge rusher from Michigan, and view him as a clone to another former Wolverine — Brandon Graham — the Eagles’ former first-round pick. Could they take him with the 12th overall selection? I’d say right now, it’s possible.”

This is not considered to be a very good class of edge rushers, according to many analysts, but Paye is among the best. The 6-2, 261-pound compact edge rusher has drawn those comparisons to Graham. While that pick was criticized for years in Philly, it eventually worked out pretty well.

It certainly shouldn’t shock us that the Eagles are thinking about taking a defensive lineman with their first pick. That’s something they’ve done a ton in recent history. In the modern era, the Eagles have taken 14 defensive linemen out of 43 first-round picks (32.6%). That’s more than any other position. The last time they did so, they took Derek Barnett at No. 14 in 2017.

And if you’re thinking No. 12 is too early for Paye, that’s possible. Here’s a look at where some heavy hitters had Paye in their recent mock drafts:

Mel Kiper Jr.: 18

Todd McShay: 21

Daniel Jeremiah: 10

Peter King: 22

Bucky Brooks: 13

The only person who has Paye going before the Eagles’ pick is Jeremiah, who is one of the most respected voices in draft media and who used to scout for the Eagles.

According to Points Bet, Paye’s over/under draft position is 17.5. The over is at -125 and the under is at -105.

And if you’re looking at the odds the Eagles take Paye, they are at +1300 right now on Points Bet. There are nine players with shorter odds to be the Eagles’ pick. It’ll be fascinating to see if that moves.

