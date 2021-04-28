NFL Draft Rumors: Eagles, Cardinals covet Jaylen Waddle as draft night approaches

Draft night is fast approaching and as team jockey for position over players they covet, one Alabama wide receiver could be the apple of Howie Roseman’s eyes.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated is reporting that a “perception within the league” centers around Arizona and Philadelphia Cards and Eagles really wanting Waddle.

Breer projected that Waddle could even come off the board to the Miami Dolphins at No. 6 overall in his final mock draft.

The draft is heavy on quarterbacks and wide receivers, and depending on how things shake out, Waddle could be available at No. 11 or No. 12 overall.

The former Alabama star was on his own Heisman pace before suffering a broken ankle against Tennesee.

