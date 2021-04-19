NFL Draft Rumors: Dolphins considering trading sixth overall pick

Report: Dolphins considering trading sixth overall pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Miami Dolphins may be looking to make more noise ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Last month, the Dolphins traded the No. 3 overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 12 selection, a 2022 third-round pick, and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023. They then traded that 12th pick, a fourth-round pick (No. 123 overall), and a 2022 first-rounder to the Philadelphia Eagles for the No. 6 pick in this year's draft and a 2021 fifth-rounder.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Dolphins have received calls about their sixth overall pick and are open to making another deal.

The #Dolphins have already made two moves in the NFL Draft and they may not be done yet: Sources say they’ve received calls from teams looking to trade up to No. 6 and it is something they’re considering. Lot of things in play, but Miami could be at it again. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 19, 2021

Currently, the New England Patriots own the 15th overall pick in the draft. If they have their eyes set on one of the top quarterbacks in the class, they'd likely have to trade up to acquire them. Ohio State's Justin Fields, Alabama's Mac Jones, and North Dakota State's Trey Lance each could be available in that spot and it seems unlikely they'll fall in the Patriots' lap at No. 15.

The 2021 NFL Draft is set to begin April 29.