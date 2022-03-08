NFL Draft rumors: Could an elite talent like LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. slide to the Eagles?

Worth a shot for any team outside the top-10. Best non-QB payout in the draft if he captures 2019 form https://t.co/O9wFMt3R0M — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) March 7, 2022

The hype around LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was so intense as a freshman, that the star defensive back was expected to be a sure-fire top pick when he decided to enter the NFL draft.

Because players can’t turn pro until they’ve been out of high school for three years, Stingley has been patiently waiting his turn and during the process, the hype and consistency of his play diminished tremendously.

According to ESPN draft insider, Matt Miller, Stingley Jr.’s inconsistent play and injury history could cause a slide in the draft, where a team like Philadelphia could move up a few picks to nab their cornerback of the future.

A non-participant in last week’s NFL combine, Stingley Jr. still professes to be the top cornerback available when he’s healthy.

Stingley Jr. continues to rehab from the Lisfranc surgery he underwent on his left foot but he plans to be a full participant in LSU’s pro day on April 6.