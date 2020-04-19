NFL draft rumors: Broncos eye Jerry Jeudy in trade past 49ers, Raiders

Rumors are swirling before Thursday's 2020 NFL Draft. Some might be true and others might be smoking mirrors.

One recent report of speculation could play a big hand in the Raiders and 49ers' plans at Nos. 12 and 13 respectively. Woody Paige of the Colorado Springs Gazette said Saturday night on Twitter that sources have told him the Denver Broncos are looking to trade up from No. 15 to No. 8 or 10 to select Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy.

It could go either way. Don't believe Broncos stay at 15. My sources tell me they go up to 8 or 10 and get Jeudy. — Woody Paige (@woodypaige) April 19, 2020

That would take one receiver off the board ahead of both the Raiders and 49ers. Plus, the New York Jets, who own the No. 11 pick, reportedly "love" speedy Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs.

If Broncos make a move for Jeudy and the Jets decide to take Ruggs, the final of the top three receivers, Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb, would be right there for the Raiders. Despite having needs at cornerback and defensive line, it would almost be foolish for the Silver and Black to pass on Lamb.

And now we have a world where the three best receivers in the draft are gone before the 49ers are on the clock. General manager John Lynch then could address another need like a cornerback with Florida's CJ Henderson or defensive line by adding either South Carolina's Javon Kinlaw or Auburn's Derrick Brown.

The 49ers could even have their eyes on an offensive tackle with Joe Staley's future up in the air.

This is considered the deepest draft class in years at receiver, though, so the 49ers very well might have their eyes on a receiver at No. 31 or want to trade back and grab one on Day 2 or 3. By trading DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts for the No. 13 pick, San Francisco is in position to add a star even if the best receivers are off the board.

Anything can happen in the NFL draft, making this year's odd, virtual event must-see TV for 49ers and Raiders fans alike.

