NFL draft rumor: Chargers ‘will do what it takes’ to select Blake Corum

There are a handful of Jim Harbaugh’s former Michigan players who could appeal to him when the Chargers are on the clock, but he could have his eyes set on one specific player.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, it is believed that Harbaugh is expected to target running back Blake Corum.

“No running backs are expected to go in the first round, and there’s a great variety of opinion on which one will be the first back selected this year,” Graziano said.

“… I’ve spoken to scouts from multiple teams who think Michigan’s Blake Corum might be the best of the bunch and believe Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers will do what it takes to make sure he’s reunited with his college coach.”

Corum was productive for the Wolverines this past season, rushing for 1,245 yards and a program-record 27 touchdowns en route to the school’s national title. He finished his collegiate career with 58 rushing scores.

Corum isn’t the youngest player, set to be 24 this upcoming season and already has plenty of mileage used. But he has the patience, vision, and quickness to be an effective back in the NFL.

Los Angeles signed Gus Edwards and recently, JK Dobbins. But as they look to run the ball at a high level under offensive coordinator Greg Roman, the Chargers might feel that Corum is the final piece to the puzzle.

