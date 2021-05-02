NFL Draft Rounds 2-7: RBs, WRs, winners and losers from the draft's final two days
Scott Pianowski & Andy Behrens recap rounds two through seven of this weekend's NFL draft: the good, the bad and the ugly. Which teams improved their situations in 2021 and beyond and which teams left us scratching our heads?
How does the Broncos trading up to secure North Carolina's Javonte Williams affect Melvin Gordon's draft stock? An abundance of wideouts were selected to close out round two — should you care about any of them? Did the Houston Texans signal the end of the Deshaun Watson era? Are we poised for a Sam Darnold breakout year in Carolina?
Scott & Andy answer those questions and more on this Sunday edition of the forecast.
