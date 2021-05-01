NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3 Recap









Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore was viewed as a borderline first-rounder, so this is a good get for the Jets at the top of the second round at No. 34 overall. It also likely spells doom for veteran slot man Jamison Crowder, as the Jets can save $10.375 million in cap space by cutting Crowder. Moore (5'9/178) was the focal point of Lane Kiffin's offense in 2020, leading the FBS in catches (10.8) and receiving yards (149.1) per game as a mismatch in space from the slot. He also broke A.J. Brown’s school record for receptions in a season (86). While he was only used out wide on 147 (8.4%) career snaps, Moore's elite 4.35 forty, flat 4.0-second shuttle, and 91st percentile three-cone at 6.67 seconds suggests he's a pure athlete who can succeed anywhere on the field. He'll excel underneath on jet sweeps, screens, and slants. The Jets will likely feature Moore in the slot between newcomer free-agent pickup Corey Davis and sophomore Denzel Mims. Keelan Cole is available as depth after coming over from the Jaguars.

Broncos Spice Up Backfield with Javonte Williams

Denver has spent the offseason shaking up its backfield. After opting to replace Phillip Lindsay with Mike Boone in free agency, the Broncos proved they weren’t done addressing the position by leap-frogging the Dolphins and trading up to No. 35 for UNC’s Javonte Williams. Williams set Pro Football Focus’s missed tackles forced per carry record (0.48) largely because of his physical rushing style and impressive balance. Williams only had 25 receptions last year, but his 54th-percentile adjusted SPARQ athleticism (4.55 40-time) suggests he can carve out a role as a pass-catching back in a pinch. Only 21 years old with 366 career carries on draft night, Williams profiles as a featured rusher with the upside to be a three-down contributor similar to Chris Carson. It spells horrific news for Melvin Gordon, who only has one year left on his contract. There's a real chance Williams splits carries with Gordon as an RB2/3.

Cardinals Add Playmaker to Offense in Rondale Moore

The Cardinals don’t seem to have much hope for Andy Isabella’s future with the team. Rondale Moore (5'7/181) set the nation ablaze as an 18-year-old freshman at Purdue, hauling in 114 catches for 1,258 yards and 12 scores with 37 broken tackles to boot. Injuries limited him to only seven games the past two years, but he still left the Boilermakers with a career 8.9 catches per game and mild experience as a punt and kick returner. While most NFL corners will tower over him, Moore, who recorded the highest SPARQ rating in the country during his recruitment process, will be stronger and more athletic than all. His career outlook still boils down to whether or not he's used correctly, as 78% of his receptions came within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. He'll likely open his rookie year as the Cardinals' No. 4 receiver behind DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, and Christian Kirk. Moore could be a slot replacement for Larry Fitzgerald.

Three QBs Off the Board Within Four Picks

In the span of four picks (64-67) at the end of Round 2 and start of Round 3, we saw three quarterbacks come flying off the board. At 64, the Super Bowl champion Bucs took Florida’s Kyle Trask. The Vikings went with Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond at 66, and Stanford’s Davis Mills went to the Texans a pick later at 67. Trask is a statuesque pocket sloth who will get to sit behind Tom Brady in Tampa. Mond was being talked about as a potential first-rounder with Colin Kaepernick-level traits as a dual-threat passer-runner. He’ll slide right in as Kirk Cousins’ backup and has some Russell Wilson potential as a third-rounder. Mills might have the clearest path to rookie-year snaps if Deshaun Watson is suspended or traded. Mills’ experience just isn’t there after just 11 games with the Cardinal. Some in the draft community thought Mills might have been a first-rounder if he’d returned to school. Tyrod Taylor is Mills’ only competition.

Kyle Shanahan Adds Another RB to the Stable

In a divisional swap of picks, the 49ers traded up with the Rams to take Ohio State RB Trey Sermon with the 88th pick. By the end of last season, Sermon looked like one of the class’s top rushers, featuring a quality jump cut and plus balance for a player of his stature. He solidified himself as a Day 2 talent after 29-331-2 and 31-193-1 rushing lines against Northwestern and Clemson in must-win contests, but those were his best games by far. He exited college with just three 20-plus carry games and 48 receptions across 45 career contests. Sermon’s tape, 73rd-percentile adjusted SPARQ athleticism (4.59 forty with plus agility scores), and yards after contact numbers suggest there’s a ceiling to chase in an inside zone or power rushing scheme, but he is a wild card prospect on the Melvin Gordon to Jay Ajayi spectrum overall. He joins a backfield that already includes Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, and Wayne Gallman, so the path to rookie-year snaps isn’t at all clear. Sermon is a wait-and-hold Dynasty prospect.

Terrace Marshall Slides to Panthers at No. 59

Terrace Marshall (6'2/205) was widely viewed as one of the draft’s most talented wideouts. And he now reunites with OC Joe Brady, who coordinated LSU's historic National Championship offense with Marshall in 2019. Marshall played out wide with Vikings first-rounder Justin Jefferson and classmate Ja'Marr Chase that year, leading the country in contested catch rate (82%) and nearly matching Jefferson in receptions (21-20) until the former was injured and forced to miss three games. Marshall was moved into the slot without either in 2020 and led the Tigers in receiving (48/731/10) despite opting out after seven games. A salivating archetype with flat 4.4 straight-line speed, Marshall holds one of the highest ceilings among his class since he's already proven he can win from any alignment. He'll be 21 years old throughout his rookie year, and should immediately start in Carolina's 11 personnel alongside Robby Anderson and D.J. Moore, though Marshall will face competition from free-agent pickup David Moore.