Which NFL draft round produced the most players on a 2021 roster?

Surprise, surprise

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The picks of the litter are the first-round NFL draft choices? Not necessarily. You will be surprised to find out they aren't the dominant group when it comes to breaking down NFL rosters as the 2021 season openers approach. (Stats via Spotrac.)

Round 1: 263

USAT

Trevor Lawrence was the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He is one of 263 players to be chosen in the opening round on a roster. That's a lot. However, when you see the numbers that follow, you realize how much of a crapshoot the selection process is.

Round 2: 223

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

A slight drop from first-rounders, which is to be expected. The lower you go in the NFL draft, the less chance there figures to be for sticking around. Still, that is a solid representation. A few receivers fill this bill nicely: Davante Adams, Michael Thomas, and Jarvis Landry.

Round 3: 226

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The fever chart takes a turn as third-rounders are dotting rosters more than the players taken a round ahead of them. Interesting to see how this is a deviation from the form you would expect. Russell Wilson is a great example of what you can find in this round. Oh, and digging into the history books, remember one Joe Montana went to the 49ers in this round.

Round 4: 184

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It becomes tougher and tougher to stick as the names get called. The fourth-rounders follow a pattern we would have expected when it comes to talent maintaining pro football careers. One fourth-rounder who has done great is Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Round 5: 146

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The bottom half of the draft sees the numbers continue to fall when it comes to sticking in the league. How about a George Kittle, or a Stefon Diggs? Now that is finding treasure.

Round 6: 138

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Tom Brady, everyone. The biggest and best example, likely in history, of a player to pop from this round and still continuing his NFL career. The plummet continues as the lower picks tend to have to find other options than pro football.

Round 7: 94

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Tough spot to stick. You have to have an exceptional camp, and a little bit of luck—where you're able to overcome the process completely overlooking your excellent ability. Ryan Fitzpatrick is a perfect example.

Undrafted: 415:

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The absolute shocker. Scouts must not be doing a great job, right? Maybe not, because the pool of players who are undrafted, from year to year, feels like it has to be so much larger than those actually chosen. So. while these are the long shots, there are far more of them than those who actually get calls from teams during the three-day process. Marquez Callaway of the Saints is a great example. Related: Ranking all 32 NFL teams at the quarterback position

1

1