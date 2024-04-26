NFL Draft: Round one winners and losers
Yahoo Sports’ Draft Live Crew reflects on the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, diving into their key observations from day one.
Detroit's revival as a football city was on full display Thursday night.
Xavier Worthy to the Chiefs opens up a lot of possibilities.
The Rams went seven years without making a first-round pick. The Matthew Stafford and Jalen Ramsey deals accounted for more than half of that.
Jayden Daniels said he isn't sure what to expect in the NFL Draft.
There is plenty of offensive talent available in this NFL Draft.
Numbers from the last 20 years indicate players still on the board after the draft’s third round might be better off going undrafted entirely than getting picked in the late rounds.
We are just one week away from all the projections, rumors and lies from being put to rest. The Draft is almost there. We put a bow on our 'Draft Deep Dive' series with Yahoo's draft guru Charles McDonald by looking at the top TE and OL prospects in this year's draft.
Caleb Williams will walk into an ideal situation. Seriously. Meanwhile, Josh Allen's potential No. 1 wideout could flash plenty of upside. And why not all-world tight end Brock Bowers?
Not only are there a ton of great offensive line prospects in this draft, teams can target all kinds of different players at a every position up front.
What does New England need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
There's no standout first-round running back this class, but plenty of good Day 2 options, and a big name or two to boot.
As we turn toward the draft, Charles McDonald gives you his 11 favorite prospects in this class, with some marquee names — and others that may someday become one.
The Giants didn't select Daniel Jones' replacement in the first round.
The Panthers added a weapon for quarterback Bryce Young
The Cowboys will now select No. 29 in the first round instead of 24th.
Every player was dressed to impress at the 2024 NFL Draft.
Green won two Super Bowls with the franchise and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008.
