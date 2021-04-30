NFL Draft Round 1: Trey Lance, Justin Fields & Mac Jones surprises highlight otherwise chalky night

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Thursday was a long day for NFL fans. First, Tim Tebow resurfaced from baseball purgatory to offer his services to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Next, Aaron Rodgers just about destroyed the internet with his perfectly-timed appeal to get out of Green Bay. Then, the draft happened.

Liz Loza, Dalton Del Don & Matt Harmon recap the highs, the lows and the WTFs from night one, round one of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Is there anything to glean from the chalky picks of Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson at 1 and 2? How does the squad feel about San Francisco's month of subterfuge paying off with the selection of NDSU's Trey Lance? With five WRs going off the board in the first night, which one do they like the most for fantasy?

Hear the answer to all those questions and more on today's podcast & watch out for our recap of rounds 2-7 on Sunday night.

The San Francisco 49ers selected North Dakota State's Trey Lance third overall on Thursday night's draft. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

