NFL Draft Rookie Receiver Snapshot: Speedster Henry Ruggs III far from a one-dimensional player

As we head towards the 2020 NFL Draft, football analyst Liz Loza will deliver a snapshot of the top prospects at each position that will include their pro comparison and best fantasy fit. She starts off her series with the wide receivers — here’s the Alabama Crimson Tide’s Henry Ruggs III.

Origin Story

Ruggs has the words “I will do something great. I will be something great.” tattooed on his right leg in remembrance of his best friend Rod Scott, who was tragically killed in a car accident. It was Scott who urged Ruggs to shift his focus from basketball to football and persuaded him to try out for the high school squad.

Super Power

After posting the third-fastest 40-yard dash time (4.27 seconds) in NFL Combine history, Ruggs’ quicks certainly have people talking. While his long speed is obvious, the blazer’s immediate acceleration makes his play all the more electric.

Greatest Weakness

At 5-foot-11 and 188 pounds, Ruggs’ frame is far from imposing. While there’s a compelling toughness to his game, Ruggs’ size (and lack of a high catch radius) prevent him from being a hyper-physical player who boxes out and consistently excels in contested situations.

Overview

More than a one-dimensional speedster, Ruggs is a versatile player with soft hands and a surprising amount of grit for his size. A clean and explosive route runner, the Alabama product has the experience and skill to make an immediate impact at the next level working in the slot, as an outside deep threat, or on special teams.

Key Stat

Posted the highest receiver rating in the FBS in 2019 with a score of 152.2, per Sports Info Solutions.









Comp

At his ceiling, he’s Tyreek Hill (and if he falls short, he’s Ted Ginn).

Fantasy Fit

The 21-year-old would be a substantial addition to the Eagles, a team desperate for speed and depth behind a 33-year-old DeSean Jackson. The Broncos are another franchise that makes sense, as Ruggs’ skillset would complement emerging No. 1 WR Courtland Sutton.

Follow Him: @ruggs_iii on IG, @__RUGGS on Twitter

What about Ruggs’ game intrigues or concerns you the most? Engage with Liz on social @LizLoza_FF.

