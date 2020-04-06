NFL Draft Rookie Wide Receiver Snapshot: Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb is a physical, versatile threat

As we head towards the 2020 NFL Draft, football analyst Liz Loza will deliver a snapshot of the top prospects at each position that will include their pro comparison and best fantasy fit. She starts off her series with the wide receivers and leading the pack is Oklahoma Sooner, CeeDee Lamb.

Origin Story

Lamb’s given name is Cedarian. When he was 9 years old, however, a Pee Wee football coach gifted him with the nickname CeeDee. The coach said he wanted a way to identify the young player in a more immediate way ... and “Cedarian” was just too long.

Super Power

Instincts. Lamb knows how to catch, he knows when to drag his feet, why he should speed up or slow down, and what’s coming next. A physical player with a seemingly inexhaustible bag of tricks, the Biletnikoff finalist is a YAC monster who can work all three levels of the field.

Greatest Weakness

Lamb is quick, but he doesn’t have top-end straight-line speed. He posted a respectable 40-yard-dash time of 4.5 seconds at the Combine (23rd among participating WRs), but he’s not a blazer.

Overview

After catching 62 passes for over 1,300 yards and 14 scores in 2019, Lamb was named a first-team All-American. With elite ball skills and excellent body control, Lamb projects to work as a big-slot or Z-receiver at the next level. What he lacks in long-speed he makes up for in physicality and versatility.

Key Stat

Per Sports Info Solutions, Lamb averaged the most yards per reception in 2019 with 21.4 YPR.

Comp

A popular comp is DeAndre Hopkins, but I see a lot of Chris Godwin in Lamb’s game.

Fantasy Fit

Philip Rivers would certainly appreciate a crafty young receiver like Lamb, but after trading away their first-round pick to San Francisco in exchange for DL DeForest Buckner I doubt the Sooner will still be on the board by the time the Colts are on the clock.

Story continues

The Jets — who are currently slated to select 11th overall — make a lot of sense. Given the weapons that franchises like the Cardinals and the Browns have surrounded their young QBs with, it would behoove Gang Green to do the same for Sam Darnold.

