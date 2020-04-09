NFL Draft Rookie Wide Receiver Snapshot: Meet the next physical beast at WR, Denzel Mims

As we head towards the 2020 NFL Draft, football analyst Liz Loza will deliver a snapshot of the top prospects at each position that will include their pro comparison and best fantasy fit. She wraps up the wide receivers with Baylor Bear, Denzel Mims.

Origin Story

Despite coming from a football family (his three older brothers played high school ball, his cousin excelled at the college level, and his uncle was a running back at Baylor), Mims had early aspirations of making it to MLB.

During his freshman year of high school, however, an injury to his pitching arm derailed that dream. Regardless, the Texas native continued to excel in athletics, earning honors in three different sports (football, basketball, and track) throughout his career at Daingerfield High.

Super Power

There’s no denying Mims’ athleticism and ball skills, but his catch radius is otherworldly. A natural ball tracker with awesome length (6-foot-3), Mims knows how to get vertical, highpoint with ease, and win in contested situations. He is an inaccurate passer’s dream.

Greatest Weakness

Mims addressed concerns about his speed and overall athleticism at the NFL Combine, recording top-five numbers in the 40-yard-dash (4.38 seconds), broad jump (131 inches), and three-cone drill (6.66 seconds). While the measurables are all undoubtedly there, questions about his route-running remain. The Baylor product has certainly flashed technique, but the tree he ran was far from diverse ... and the polish he displayed lacked specificity as well as consistency.

Overview

A multi-sport standout, Mims is in possession of jaw-dropping physical gifts including size, speed, and burst. His exceptional body control and breathtaking boundary awareness provide him the skills necessary to excel as an outside X receiver and red zone weapon at the next level.

Mims has struggled with focus drops and his routes lack attention to detail, but his competitive toughness, play strength, and ability to gain yards after contact suggest promising fortitude and potential versatility as a Z receiver.

Key Stat

Managed the fourth-highest SPARQ score among rookie WRs at 94.6 percent.

Comp

Somewhere between a “fast” Alshon Jeffery and an “aggressive” Tyrell Williams.

Fantasy Fit

After sending Stefon Diggs (and a seventh-rounder) to Buffalo, Minnesota now has two first-round picks and the need for an outside receiver. Mims’ route-running doesn’t hold a candle to Diggs’, but his speed and physicality would fill the Vikings’ need for a strong possession presence.

