NFL Draft Rookie Wide Receiver Snapshot: Justin Jefferson could be the reliable pass-catcher Eagles or Packers need

As we head towards the 2020 NFL Draft, football analyst Liz Loza will deliver a snapshot of the top prospects at each position that will include their pro comparison and best fantasy fit. She wraps up the wide receivers with LSU Tiger, Justin Jefferson.

Origin Story

Both of his older brothers also competed for LSU Football. Jordan was the Tigers’ QB (he’s now a receivers coach at Colorado State) and Rickey played Safety.

Super Power

The kid is smooth. His ability to maneuver — whether tracking the ball, varying route tempo or adjusting mid-air — is all executed with seemingly effortless precision.

Greatest Weakness

While a strong Combine performance bolstered his draft stock, there are still concerns about his athletic ceiling. Despite a competitive toughness, Jefferson’s size (6-foot-1 and 202 pounds) and subsequent play strength are far from imposing.

Overview

Deployed predominantly from the slot while at LSU, Jefferson is a high-floor player who demonstrates excellent ball skills, body control, and route technique. Highly productive in college, the Louisiana native is a capable chain mover who projects to work as a solid No. 2 in the NFL.

Key Stat

Jefferson didn’t catch a single ball in his first year as a Tiger (2017). Just two years later, however, he led the nation with 111 grabs and posted the second-most scores with 18 receiving TDs (just behind teammate Ja’Marr Chase, who managed 20).

Comp

An underwhelming Keenan Allen and/or a smoother Tyler Boyd.

Fantasy Fit

As much as I’d like both Philly and/or Green Bay to add a speedster to their respective rosters, both squads could use a reliable pass-catcher to bolster relatively thin receiving corps. The Eagles officially moved on from slot-man Nelson Agholor, which makes room for a player with Jefferson’s skillset. On the other hand, some notable draftniks have comped Jefferson to Davante Adams, so a next-gen situation could make sense for the Packers.

Follow Him: @jjettas2 on IG, @JJettas2 on Twitter

What about Jefferson’s game intrigues or concerns you the most? Engage with Liz on social @LizLoza_FF.

