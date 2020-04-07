NFL Draft Rookie Wide Receiver Snapshot: Can Alabama's Jerry Jeudy take a team like the Raiders to the next level?

As we head towards the 2020 NFL Draft, football analyst Liz Loza will deliver a snapshot of the top prospects at each position that will include their pro comparison and best fantasy fit. She starts off her series with the wide receivers — here’s the Alabama Crimson Tide’s Jerry Jeudy.

Origin Story

The proud big brother to a sister ten years his junior, Jeudy was informed of little Aaliyah’s passing moments after he and his Deerfield Beach teammates mounted a quarterfinal victory over Delray Beach Atlantic. Since then Jeudy has dedicated his football career to Aaliyah’s memory, and his mother.

Super Power

From body control to boundary awareness, there’s a lot to like about Jeudy’s game. His ability to run a diverse and well-honed route tree, however, is what stands out the most. A crisp route runner with polish beyond his years, Jeudy’s ability to break fast and bend a stem is already pro-level.

Greatest Weakness

At 6-foot-1 and 192 pounds, Jeudy isn’t exactly swole, which means he’s not built to be the most physically dominating player. As such, he sometimes disappointed in contested catch situations.

Overview

A long strider with YAC prowess and big-play ability, Jeudy is a route technician who wins with finesse over physicality. He projects to be an immediate starter in the NFL, working outside and/or as a big slot receiver.

Key Stat

Won the Biletnikoff Award after leading the SEC in receiving touchdowns (14) in 2018.

Comp

Think Chad Johnson’s size, but with the fluidity of Amari Cooper.

Fantasy Fit

Considering Tyrell Williams’ durability issues and despite the late-season emergence of Hunter Renfrow (and the addition of Nelson Agholor), the Raiders need receiver depth. An advanced route-runner and versatile player like Jeudy would be a relatively low-cost asset for a franchise in the midst of a reboot. The Alabama product is likely to be one of the first wideouts selected in April, assuming Vegas picks at the 12-spot.

Follow Him: @_jeudy4 on IG, @jerryjeudy on Twitter

What about Jeudy’s game intrigues or concerns you the most? Engage with Liz on social @LizLoza_FF.

