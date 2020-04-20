NFL Draft Rookie Snapshot: Justin Herbert leads 'best of the rest' at quarterback

As we head towards the 2020 NFL Draft, football analyst Liz Loza will deliver a snapshot of the top prospects at each position that will include their pro comparison and best fantasy fit. We all know that Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa are expected to be the top picks at quarterback, but who else deserves notice? Here’s Liz’s “Best of the Rest” at QB.

Justin Herbert, Oregon Ducks

Fun Fact: His grandpa — Rich Schwab — played wide receiver for the Ducks in the early 1960s.

Overview: At 6-foot-6 and 236 pounds, Herbert looks every bit the part of a starting QB. A three-sport varsity athlete in high school, his physical gifts — from incredible arm strength to solid mobility — are evident. As is his intelligence, for which he was awarded the William V. Campbell Trophy in 2019.

It seems, however, that his big brain can sometimes get in the way. He tends to get up in his head and panic — particularly if his first read isn’t available — which has prevented him from finding a rhythm and led to inconsistent production. Admittedly, he’s played under three different head coaches and in three different schemes over his four years at Oregon, so some confusion makes sense.

There’s no doubting Herbert’s athletic ceiling, but touch and nuance need to find their way into his game for him to truly blossom at the next level.

Super Power: Arm Strength

Greatest Weakness: Over-Thinking

Key Stat: Showed off his arm strength at Oregon’s Pro Day by heaving a ball 62 feet while flat-footed.

Comp: Drew Lock

Fantasy Fit: After parting ways with Philip Rivers and not adding a vet in free agency, the Chargers are in the market for a QB. Herbert’s size and arm strength should appease LA’s front office while his mobility satisfies the coaching staff. Surrounded by some of the league’s most talented skill position players, the Oregon product would have the opportunity to refine and level-up his skill-set as a member of the Bolts.

Jordan Love, Utah State Aggies

Fun Fact: The Bakersfield native didn’t win the starting varsity QB gig until halfway through his junior year at Liberty High.

Overview: No stranger to adversity, Love lost his father — a police officer — to suicide when he was just 14-years-old. Were it not for his mother’s urging, the Bakersfield native would have quit football to instead focus on basketball. But Love’s drive, in tandem with his natural instincts, propelled him to succeed.

It’s that same combination of hunger and innate physical talent that makes him such an intriguing prospect. From his quick release to his advanced touch to his elusiveness as a runner, there’s no denying Love’s athletic potential. His lack of refinement — which is evident via his erratic decision-making and off-base mechanics — create a boom/bust dilemma for potential suitors. He will be best served being paired with a team that appreciates an underdog spirit and is willing to mold a developmental player who can sit for a year.

Super Power: Touch

Greatest Weakness: Decision making

Key Stat: Per SIS, Love threw the most INTs (17) among eligible QBs in 2019.

Comp: Sam Darnold (with underdog grit)

Fantasy Fit: Bill Belichick needs a new project. This kid fits the bill.

Is Jordan Love a perfect fit for the Patriots? (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma Sooners

Fun Fact: Hurts was a competitive powerlifter in high school and managed to squat 500 pounds as a sophomore.

Overview: The son of not just any high school football coach but his high school’s football coach, Hurts grew up on the gridiron. As a true freshman at Alabama, the Houston native broke records and lit up the stat sheet under Nick Saban. In 2017 he ripped off a 13-1 season, helping the Tide win a National Championship. Despite his productivity — particularly on the ground — Hurts struggled as a pocket passer, eventually losing the starting job to Tua Tagovailoa.

After working as a backup in 2018, Hurts decided to transfer to Oklahoma in 2019. He closed out his college career as Kyler Murray’s replacement (and just behind Joe Burrow in the Heisman Trophy voting).

There’s no denying Hurts’ wheels. He’s got ‘em and he uses ‘em … all the time. His fiery mobility is the blessing and curse of his game. Yes, he can extend plays with his legs and fire dimes on the run, but his overall pocket management has been slow to evolve because he’s always looking to take off.

His ball placement is spotty, he’ll often miss check-downs and is sometimes reluctant to fit a ball in a tight window. His play was elevated by CeeDee Lamb, who absolutely bailed him out on the regular last year (93 targets, 73 catchable targets, 62 receptions, per SIS).

Hurts’ poise is fantastic and his determination in the face of adversity is obvious ... but until he develops as a passer, his overall ceiling will remain limited.

Super Power: Mobility

Greatest Weakness: Patience as a passer and in the pocket

Key Stat: As Oklahoma’s starting QB in 2019, Hurts ran in 20 scores (the seventh most in CFB). For perspective, that was one less than both J.K. Dobbins and Jonathan Taylor, who each notched 21 rushing TDs over their respective seasons (via SIS).

Comp: Dak Prescott

Fantasy Fit: Despite drafting a QB out of that other school in Oklahoma last year, the Steelers are the favorite to select Hurts with the No. 49 pick. I don’t like it for Hurts’ fantasy value though. After all, Big Ben isn’t known for being much of a mentor and Pittsburgh figures to be a crowded QB room.

If Hurts were to fall to the third, I could see either the Raiders or the Titans being interested. Neither of those spots would provide him with an immediate opportunity but could give him enough time to learn and grow.

