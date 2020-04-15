NFL Draft Rookie Running Back Snapshot: Versatile D'Andre Swift offers three-down potential

As we head towards the 2020 NFL Draft, football analyst Liz Loza will deliver a snapshot of the top prospects at each position that will include their pro comparison and best fantasy fit. Next up for the running back class is Georgia Bulldog, D’Andre Swift.

Origin Story

Swift grew up in Philadelphia watching Eagles games with his grandfather, Henry Holloway, to whom he was strongly bonded. Holloway sadly passed when Swift was only six years old but continued to leave an impression on his grandson. Determined to honor his grandfather’s memory, Swift wrote “RIP Pop-Pop” on the game tape around his wrists and cleats before every contest in high school and college.

Super Power

From eagle-eye vision to outstanding balance, there’s a lot to like about Swift’s game. What stands out the most, however, are his feet. Even at 5-foot-8 and 212 pounds, there’s an ease to the way he runs. Still plenty powerful and explosive, his steps have nuance and tempo.

Greatest Weakness

Swift knows how to lower his shoulder, but he doesn’t do it consistently enough. His relatively high pad level leaves him exposed to would-be tacklers who could prevent him from gaining yardage or, even worse, sideline him with an injury.

Overview

One of the most complete backs in this year’s class, Swift is a dynamic runner with excellent vision and instincts. He has the strength and elusiveness to win up the middle, as well as the quicks and know-how to bounce it outside. An effective pass-catcher, Swift has soft hands and advanced route-running ability. He can sometimes force runs rather than staying patient and doesn’t always finish with authority, but his overall skill set is one of creativity and reliability.

Key Stat

Converted 32 (RB14) of 34 (RB14) catchable targets in his second year at Georgia while working in tandem with Elijah Holyfield, per SIS.

Comp

Dalvin Cook.

Fantasy Fit

The Lions are a popular landing spot for Swift in the second round, but I don’t think they need another RB with an upright running style that invites injury. Instead, I’d prefer to see the Georgia product land in Miami working as the No. 2 to Jordan Howard.

Follow Him: @dreswift_ on Instagram, @DAndreSwift on Twitter

What about Swift’s game intrigues or concerns you the most? Engage with Liz on social @LizLoza_FF.

