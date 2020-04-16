NFL Draft Rookie Running Back Snapshot: Cam Akers is a trick-play waiting to happen

As we head towards the 2020 NFL Draft, football analyst Liz Loza will deliver a snapshot of the top prospects at each position that will include their pro comparison and best fantasy fit. Next up for the running back class is Florida State Seminole, Cam Akers.

Origin Story

Akers’ cites his mother’s valiant fight to beat cancer — she was diagnosed with Stage II breast cancer when he was just 10 years old — as a constant source of inspiration and motivation. Thankfully, Ms. Angela Michael Neal has been cancer-free since the summer of 2011.

Super Power

Akers runs with a never-say-die attitude that requires constant focus from defenders. More than shifty, he is darn near acrobatic when squeezing through holes and dodging would-be tacklers in the open field.

Greatest Weakness

Like most rookie RBs, Akers’ pass-protecting skills are lacking. His technique isn’t refined enough to stay on the field for three downs at this point, which obviously dings his overall fantasy potential.

Overview

A former high school QB, Akers is a highly athletic runner with the size, speed, and burst to produce at the next level. With trick-play appeal and the juice to break off a long run at any moment, the Mississippi native brings grit and determination to each touch. He’s also a solid pass-catcher in possession of natural hands and ball-tracking skills. His production at Florida State was inconsistent, but that can be explained by the team’s subpar offensive line. While ball security has been an issue (10 career fumbles) and his pass protection needs improvement, Akers’ solid showing at the combine helped boost his overall stock.

Key Stat

Per SIS, 67 percent of Akers’ total rushing yards (1,144) came after contact (768).

Comp

Lamar Miller.

Fantasy Fit

Assuming the Chiefs pass on the position in the first round, Akers feels like a get at the end of the second (No. 63). Given the similarities between Akers and Kareem Hunt (slippery and tenacious runners who can also execute as receivers), Kansas City feels like a logical fit for the former Seminole. His presence would add depth to a backfield that struggled with consistency throughout 2019.

