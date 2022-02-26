NFL draft: Roger McCreary’s comparison and best team fits

The top NFL draft prospect for the Auburn Tigers this year is cornerback Roger McCreary.

He was one of the most consistent cornerbacks during his time on The Plains. This past season he finished with two interceptions and 14 passes defended. During McCreary’s career at Auburn, he accounted for 135 tackles, 10 TFLs, six interceptions, 30 passes defended, and one pick-six.

Pro Football Focus graded McCreary with an 89.7 coverage grade. His overall defense grade was 89.9, both were career-best marks for McCreary. Teams converted just 45.3% of pass attempts against him in coverage with just one touchdown allowed. He continually got better during his time at Auburn. It should come as no surprise that the addition of Zac Etheridge as the second coach seems to have jump-started his ascension.

As McCreary prepares for the NFL Combine that begins in a few days, we look at his NFL comparison and best team fits.

Roger McCreary's NFL Comparison

For Lance Zierlein, he compares McCreary to Indianapolis Colts cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

Press-man cornerback with physical limitations that could create occasional roller-coaster matchups on Sundays. McCreary is aggressive, with the play strength to bully the release and alter route timing. He lacks fluidity in lateral transitions from off-man and lacks make-up burst to stay connected to cross-country routes. Tall receivers have advantages on jump balls and fades, but finding catch space will be a chore for opponents when he’s in phase on vertical routes. He has average starting talent as a CB2/3 but needs to operate in a scheme that allows him to play hugged-up coverage, limiting operating space for wideouts.

Team Fit: Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have a need at cornerback opposite of All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs. At times Anthony Brown was a liability as a boundary cornerback, he should likely be the nickel corner for the Cowboys. McCreary would be an immediate upgrade and could start immediately for Dan Quinn’s opportunistic defense.

Team Fit: Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills had the No. 1 passing defense in the league but could lose one of their cornerbacks to free agency, Levi Wallace. He accounted for two interceptions and 10 passes defended this past year. In the playoffs against Kansas City, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce were allowed to do whatever they wanted. Adding McCreary could go a long way in closing the gap on the Chiefs.

Team Fit: Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks have four pending free agents at cornerback and two are unrestricted free agents. Sidney Jones and Ryan Neal could be playing elsewhere in 2022. This is where McCreary could land in the early part of round two. Seattle’s defense is also potentially losing their best cover safety in Quandre Diggs, they ranked as the second-worst pass defense in the NFL last season.

Team Fit: Cincinnati Bengals

There are plenty of needs for the defending AFC Champions, including among the offensive line but they need help at cornerback as well. With the game on the line, Eli Apple gave up the eventual game-winning touchdown to Cooper Kupp. Cincinnati’s pass defense was No. 26 in yards given up and middle of the pack in touchdowns allowed through the air. The Bengals could potentially lose five cornerbacks in free agency with Apple, Vernon Hargreaves, Jalen Davis, Tre Flowers, and Darius Phillips. Seems like a pretty good opportunity to grab McCreary with pick No. 31.

Team Fit: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs potentially could lose Richard Sherman, Carlton Davis, and Rashard Robinson as free agents. The defense was among the best with a top-five scoring defense but the pass defense could use some revamping. Carlton Davis was among the secondary’s most productive players with an interception and 10 passes defended. McCreary could add youth to the boundary with the ability to get his hands on the ball and impact the passing game.

Team Fit: Green Bay Packers

The Packers have their hands full with the whole Aaron Rodgers situation, but their defense is in serious need of help on the backend. Rasul Douglas was their best cornerback and he is set to be a free agent. He joins Chandon Sullivan, Kevin King, and Isaac Yiadom as unrestricted free agents this offseason. Not to mention the pass defense was only No. 20 in the NFL. For a team that is constantly in contention in the NFC, they need playmakers on defense. McCreary could help in that regard.

