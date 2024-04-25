Advertisement

NFL Draft: Ride the Exacto train with Greg Cote’s live commentary on first round & his mock draft

Greg Cote
·2 min read

My 33rd annual Miami Herald mock draft is on the clock and I’m doubling down on the potential for public embarrassment by doing a live, real-time commentary tonight on how my picks fared in the first round of the NFL Draft in Detroit.

Or will I be bathing in a champagne-filled vat of Exactos!?

I invite you to join us and check back often to see how we’re doing with our mock picks listed below. But I do not recommend any sort of drinking game in which you take a shot after every pick I bull’s-eye, because you are at risk of getting mighty thirsty.

Last year I had five Exactos (right player to right team or in exact draft order), or 16.1 percent. I correctly had 25 of 31 first-round selections overall, or 80.6 percent. Those are the numbers I’ll be hoping to beat tonight.

Check back at 8 p.m. ET sharp because that’s when the Mock-ery begins!

1. Chicago Bears--Caleb Williams, QB, Southern Cal: Absolutely insane crowd in Detroit. So weird the draft has become such a major live fan event. The marketing power of King Sport!

2. Washington Commanders--Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU:

3. New England Patriots--Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina:

4. Arizona Cardinals--Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State:

5. Los Angeles Chargers--Malik Nabers, WR, LSU:

6. New York Giants--Rome Odunze, WR, Washington:

7. Tennessee Titans--Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame:

8. Atlanta Falcons--Dallas Turner, OLB, Alabama:

9. Chicago Bears--Brian Thomas, WR, LSU:

10. New York Jets--Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia:

11. Minnesota Vikings--J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan:

12. Denver Broncos--Bo Nix, QB, Oregon:

13. Las Vegas Raiders--Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama:

14. New Orleans Saints--Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State:

15. Indianapolis Colts--Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo:

16. Seattle Seahawks--Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas:

17. Jacksonville Jaguars--J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama:

18. Cincinnati Bengals--Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State:

19. Los Angeles Rams--Jared Verse, DE, Florida State:

20. Pittsburgh Steelers--Troy Fautanu, OT/OG, Washington:

21. MIAMI DOLPHINS--GRAHAM BARTON, C, DUKE:

22. Philadelphia Eagles--Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa:

23. Minnesota Vikings--Laiatu Latu, OLB, UCLA:

24. Dallas Cowboys--Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia:

25. Green Bay Packers--Dareius Robinson, DT/DE/OLB, Missouri:

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers--Chop Robinson, OLB, Penn State:

27. Arizona Cardinals--Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson:

28. Buffalo Bills--Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas:

29. Detroit Lions--Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama:

30. Baltimore Ravens--Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU:

31. San Francisco 49ers--Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon:

32. Kansas City Chiefs--Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia: