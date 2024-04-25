NFL Draft: Ride the Exacto train with Greg Cote’s live commentary on first round & his mock draft

My 33rd annual Miami Herald mock draft is on the clock and I’m doubling down on the potential for public embarrassment by doing a live, real-time commentary tonight on how my picks fared in the first round of the NFL Draft in Detroit.

Or will I be bathing in a champagne-filled vat of Exactos!?

I invite you to join us and check back often to see how we’re doing with our mock picks listed below. But I do not recommend any sort of drinking game in which you take a shot after every pick I bull’s-eye, because you are at risk of getting mighty thirsty.

Last year I had five Exactos (right player to right team or in exact draft order), or 16.1 percent. I correctly had 25 of 31 first-round selections overall, or 80.6 percent. Those are the numbers I’ll be hoping to beat tonight.

Check back at 8 p.m. ET sharp because that’s when the Mock-ery begins!

1. Chicago Bears--Caleb Williams, QB, Southern Cal: Absolutely insane crowd in Detroit. So weird the draft has become such a major live fan event. The marketing power of King Sport!

2. Washington Commanders--Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU:

3. New England Patriots--Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina:

4. Arizona Cardinals--Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State:

5. Los Angeles Chargers--Malik Nabers, WR, LSU:

6. New York Giants--Rome Odunze, WR, Washington:

7. Tennessee Titans--Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame:

8. Atlanta Falcons--Dallas Turner, OLB, Alabama:

9. Chicago Bears--Brian Thomas, WR, LSU:

10. New York Jets--Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia:

11. Minnesota Vikings--J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan:

12. Denver Broncos--Bo Nix, QB, Oregon:

13. Las Vegas Raiders--Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama:

14. New Orleans Saints--Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State:

15. Indianapolis Colts--Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo:

16. Seattle Seahawks--Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas:

17. Jacksonville Jaguars--J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama:

18. Cincinnati Bengals--Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State:

19. Los Angeles Rams--Jared Verse, DE, Florida State:

20. Pittsburgh Steelers--Troy Fautanu, OT/OG, Washington:

21. MIAMI DOLPHINS--GRAHAM BARTON, C, DUKE:

22. Philadelphia Eagles--Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa:

23. Minnesota Vikings--Laiatu Latu, OLB, UCLA:

24. Dallas Cowboys--Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia:

25. Green Bay Packers--Dareius Robinson, DT/DE/OLB, Missouri:

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers--Chop Robinson, OLB, Penn State:

27. Arizona Cardinals--Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson:

28. Buffalo Bills--Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas:

29. Detroit Lions--Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama:

30. Baltimore Ravens--Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU:

31. San Francisco 49ers--Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon:

32. Kansas City Chiefs--Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia: