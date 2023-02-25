NFL draft replacements for 5 of the Steelers top free agents

NFL free agency starts in just over two weeks and the NFL draft is just a month after that. We’ve already talked about some potential free agents to replace the top Pittsburgh Steelers free agents but now let’s look at a draft prospect to replace each of the team’s top free agents while avoiding the guys in the first round.

CB Cameron Sutton

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

If the Steelers cannot re-sign Cameron Sutton, landing Forbes in the second round would give them a new versatile corner who can work inside and outside with excellent ball skills.

DT Larry Ogunjobi

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

DeOgunjobi was a great surprise last season but if his asking price is too high, he could be gone. Benton is a huge run-stuffer who is everything the Steelers need as an inside/outside defensive lineman.

LB Devin Bush

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

LB Jack Campbell, Iowa

Campbell is the anthesis of what Devin Bush is as a linebacker. Campbell is a smart player, rarely out of position and plays with violence and strong fundamentals.

S Terrell Edmunds

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

S Jammie Robinson, Florida State

The Steelers have Terrell Edmunds and Damontae Kazee both hitting free agency. If either of them leaves, Robinson is a great replacement. Robinson is a high-energy guy who can work in any of the three safety roles Pittsburgh likes to employ.

FB Derek Watt

FB Hunter Luepke, North Dakota State

The Steelers overpaid for Derek Watt once but they might not again. Luepke is a more athletic, versatile and productive fullback with legitimate running back and receiver skills.

