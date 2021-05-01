NFL draft: Recapping 49ers’ first 3 rounds

While the hype around the 49ers’ draft centered on who they’d select third overall, the club still had eight additional picks to work with over the final six rounds of the three-day event.

Day 2 wasn’t as highly-anticipated as Day 1 for San Francisco, but they were plenty busy in the trade market and checking off items on their list of needs.

Here’s a quick recap of their draft so far and a look ahead to Day 3:

Picks so far

(AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

The 49ers have used four picks, including three on Day 2. Round 1, Pick 3, QB Trey Lance Round 2, Pick 48, OL Aaron Banks Round 3, Pick 88, RB Trey Sermon Round 3, Pick 102, CB Ambry Thomas

Trade roundup

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

One trade back in the second round followed by a trade up in the third round ultimately cost San Francisco one pick. They moved back in Round 2, receiving the 48th pick and 121st pick from the Raiders in exchange for the 43rd pick and 230th pick. Then in Round 3 they jumped in at No. 88 in a trade with the Rams. The 49ers acquired the 88th choice for the 117th and 121st picks in the fourth round.

Remaining picks

(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The 49ers traded away both of their fourth-round picks in their move up to No. 88, leaving them without a pick until the middle of Day 3, but they should still have plenty of action in the final four rounds. Round 5, Pick 155 Round 5, Pick 172 Round 5, Pick 180 Round 6, Pick 194

Remaining needs

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

There hasn't been any out-of-left-field selections by San Francisco that didn't fill a hole on their roster. Lance will serve as the backup quarterback and long-term answer under center. Banks figures to slot in at right guard. Sermon gives needed running back depth and Thomas can compete for a starting cornerback job while adding depth at the thinnest spot on the defensive roster. The 49ers still need some help at wide receiver and tight end. It also wouldn't be a surprise to see another defensive back come off the board. A high-upside edge rusher would make sense, too.

1

1