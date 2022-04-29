NFL Draft Recap: UGA has historic night, wide receivers rule first-round

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde tape a late-night reaction to the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft from Las Vegas. The Georgia defense had five players drafted and the best player may still be on the board... all the while, the first QB taken was all the way back at 20 and zero running backs were picked. What a wild night for the NFL...

We also break down the wacky NIL situation for Miami basketball...

