NFL draft RB rankings: where is Georgia’s Kenny McIntosh?

Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh can do a little bit of everything. McIntosh is capable of catching the football out of the backfield, pass blocking, and of course running the football.

The former four-star recruit was a mismatch as a receiver and that is arguably his biggest strength entering the 2023 NFL draft. McIntosh is ranked as the No. 10 running back in the draft, per Draft Wire.

The 6-foot, 204-pound running back faces strong competition from the 2023 NFL draft running back class. The position is loaded this draft cycle.

The back-to-back national champion is ranked behind running backs like Texas’ Bijan Robinson, Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs, and UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet.

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Draft Wire is higher on McIntosh than Pro Football Focus. PFF ranks McIntosh as the No. 17 running back in the draft and the No. 185 overall prospect.

McIntosh averaged over five yards per carry in each of his four seasons in Athens. The versatile running back hauled in a career-high 43 receptions for 504 yards and two touchdowns in his final season at Georgia.

Thanks to Georgia’s consistent depth and rotation at the running back position, McIntosh enters the draft with under 300 total career carries, so he has not had too much wear and tear.

McIntosh clocked a 4.62 second 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL combine. That time won’t wow draft scouts, but McIntosh has excellent change of direction and cutting ability. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, product’s 1.54 second 10-yard split was in the middle of the pack for running backs and showed that McIntosh has solid acceleration.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire