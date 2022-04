NFL Draft rankings: Offensive Tackle

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

Rankings below based on minimum 150 pass-pro snaps. “Pass-pro PR” is a metric I developed to gauge pass protection quality that looks at hits, hurries, pressures, and sacks allowed, along with penalties taken, per pass-pro snap. All rankings based on 78 draft-eligible offensive tackles in my database.

1. Evan Neal | Alabama | 6074/345

DOB: 09.19.00

RAS: N/A

2021 pass pro snaps: 626

*PFF grade: 9

*PFF pass block: 12

*PFF run block: 17

*Pass-pro PR: 8

Comp: Jordan Mailata

*All rankings out of 78 qualifiers

2. Ikem Ekwonu | NC State | 6040/328

RAS: 8.5

2021 pass pro snaps: 476

PFF grade: 6

PFF pass block: 24

PFF run block: 5

Pass-pro PR: 14

Comp: Trent Williams

3. Charles Cross | Mississippi State | 6046/311

DOB: 11.25.00

RAS: 7.57

2021 pass pro snaps: 680

PFF grade: 8

PFF pass block: 10

PFF run block: 8

Pass-pro PR: 4

Comp: Andre Dillard

4. Bernhard Raimann | Central Michigan | 6061/307

DOB: 09.23.97

RAS: 9.87

2021 pass pro snaps: 456

PFF grade: 3

PFF pass block: 4

PFF run block: 3

Pass-pro PR: 3

Comp: Lane Johnson

5. Trevor Penning | Northern Iowa | 6071/333

DOB: 05.15.99

RAS: 9.96

2021 pass pro snaps: 412

PFF grade: 1

PFF pass block: 6

PFF run block: 1

Pass-pro PR: 36

Comp: Bigger Kyle Turley

6. Tyler Smith | Tulsa | 6047/327

DOB: 4.03.01

RAS: 8.77

2021 pass pro snaps: 412

PFF grade: 5

PFF pass block: 32

PFF run block: 4

Pass-pro PR: 25

Comp: Donovan Smith

7. Daniel Faalele | Minnesota | 6081/390

DOB: 11.09.99

RAS: 2.39

2021 pass pro snaps: 276

PFF grade: 13

PFF pass block: 28

PFF run block: 21

Pass-pro PR: 23

Comp: Mekhi Becton

8. Abraham Lucas | Washington State | 6063/316

RAS: 9.73

2021 pass pro snaps: 464

PFF grade: 22

PFF pass block: 1

PFF run block: 42

Pass-pro PR: 1

Comp: Jake Fisher

Story continues

9. Kellen Diesch | Arizona State | 6071/303

DOB: 08.23.97

RAS: 9.75

2021 pass pro snaps: 398

PFF grade: 7

PFF pass block: 3

PFF run block: 10

Pass-pro PR: 6

Comp: Jack Driscoll

10. Nicholas Petit-Frere | Ohio State | 6052/316

DOB: 09.15.99

RAS: 6.26

2021 pass pro snaps: 435

PFF grade: 23

PFF pass block: 67

PFF run block: 11

Pass-pro PR: 56

Comp: Bobby Evans

DOB: 10.12.99

RAS: 5.86

2021 pass pro snaps: 410

PFF grade: 2

PFF pass block: 14

PFF run block: 2

Pass-pro PR: 27

Comp: Forrest Lamp

12. Braxton Jones | Southern Utah | 6054/307

RAS: 8.43

2021 pass pro snaps: 415

PFF grade: 4

PFF pass block: 2

PFF run block: 6

Pass-pro PR: 30

Comp: Matt Peart

13. Rasheed Walker | Penn State | 6055/324

DOB: 02.13.00

RAS: N/A

2021 pass pro snaps: 435

PFF grade: 66

PFF pass block: 63

PFF run block: 64

Pass-pro PR: 64

Comp: Bobby Massie

14. Matt Waletzko | North Dakota | 6067/305

RAS: 9.95

2021 pass pro snaps: 294

PFF grade: 16

PFF pass block: 27

PFF run block: 15

Pass-pro PR: 5

Comp: Larnel Coleman

15. Obinna Eze | TCU | 6064/328

RAS: 5.36

2021 pass pro snaps: 370

PFF grade: 44

PFF pass block: 11

PFF run block: 55

Pass-pro PR: 51

Comp: Jaryd Jones-Smith

16. Dare Rosenthal | Kentucky | 6066/290

DOB: 12.10.99

RAS: 7.67

2021 pass pro snaps: 351

PFF grade: 21

PFF pass block: 52

PFF run block: 20

Pass-pro PR: 58

Comp: Bruce Campbell

17. Spencer Burford | UTSA | 6041/301

DOB: 07.19.00

RAS: 6.69

2021 pass pro snaps: 390

PFF grade: 28

PFF pass block: 50

PFF run block: 24

Pass-pro PR: 31

Comp: Antonio Garcia

18. Vederian Lowe | Illinois | 6045/310

DOB: 04.17.99

RAS: 5.69

2021 pass pro snaps: 345

PFF grade: 18

PFF pass block: 42

PFF run block: 18

Pass-pro PR: 48

Comp: Isaiah Prince

19. Luke Tenuta | Virginia Tech | 6080/314

DOB: 09.01.99

RAS: 4.68

2021 pass pro snaps: 347

PFF grade: 25

PFF pass block: 20

PFF run block: 33

Pass-pro PR: 10

Comp: Jake Campos

20. Andrew Rupcich | Culver-Stockton | 6060/322

RAS: 7.69

2021 pass pro snaps: N/A

PFF grade: N/A

PFF pass block: N/A

PFF run block: N/A

Pass-pro PR: N/A

Comp: Ben Bartch

