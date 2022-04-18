NFL Draft rankings: Linebackers

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

Ranking based out of 134 draft-eligible FBS linebackers in my database. Note: Sub-division players not included in rankings below.

RAS: 9.59

*PFF grade: 4

*PFF coverage: 9

*PFF tackling: 37

*PFF run D: 10

*PFF pass rush: 8

*Note: All rankings out of 134 draft-eligible FBS linebackers

A three-year starter and two-time Butkus Award finalist, Lloyd was a high school receiver and safety who thrived after shifting to linebacker. His 2021 swan song included first-team AP All-American honors and the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year award.

An athletic super-processor on the field with length for days (6'8 1/4" wingspan), Lloyd triggers downhill as fast as anyone in the class and brings a huge tackling radius with him. He lives in the backfield, with 43 TFL over 32 starts the last three years. With the agility of the safety he was earlier in life, Lloyd is a tricky moving target for blockers.

Lloyd's frame is maxed out -- he’s never going to have more than average play-strength. Linemen who square him up can put a rep-ending jolt into him. Improved tackling technique will lead to even more tackles. So often, Lloyd is in the right place at the right time, but he too often uses his long arms as lassos to drag down opponents instead of accelerating through contact, leading to broken arm tackles.

Lloyd’s versatility can be seen in his prodigious counting numbers (110 tackles, four interceptions including two pick-6’s, six breakups, 22 TFL, and eight sacks last year). Amongst 134 qualifying draft-eligible FBS linebackers in my database, Lloyd ranked in the top-10 last year in overall PFF grade, PFF coverage grade, PFF run defense grade, and PFF pass-rushing grade.

Lloyd proved the concept of his athleticism with a 91st-percentile-or-better 10-yard split and broad jump while posting a 95th-percentile RAS composite. With sideline-to-sideline range, and a three-down, scheme-versatile game, Lloyd projects as an immediate difference-maker in the Darius Leonard vein.

Comp: Darius Leonard

DOB: 12.13.00

RAS: N/A

PFF grade: 1

PFF coverage: 1

PFF tackling: 36

PFF run D: 12

PFF pass rush: 3

Dean was a two-year starter after signing as a top-15 overall recruit. In 2020, he stole the job of a third-rounder Monty Rice from the last process. Dean's game took off during Georgia’s title run in 2021, earning him first-team AP All-American honors.

Dean is a “speed kills” whirling dervish on the field. He zips around fearlessly at break-neck speeds, blessed with instant acceleration and jackrabbit agility. Dean compensates for his lack of size by converting nuclear power from speed, exploding from his soul at the collision point.

He’s an outstanding blitzer who will be afforded more opportunities do so in the NFL. Hard to blame Kirby Smart for dropping him into coverage so often, though, since Dean is the class’ best coverage linebacker.

A younger prospect, Dean has average trigger speed and will need to work on diagnosing quicker in the NFL. He lacks power at the contact point when he doesn’t have a head of steam behind him, and he’ll always have a small tackling radius that’ll leave him susceptible to broken tackles.

Dean is an all-purpose linebacker with a die-on-my-shield playing style. He profiles as a see-ball, hit-ball pest similar to former Falcons All-Pro Jessie Tuggle.

Comp: Jessie Tuggle

RAS: 9.77

PFF grade: 3

PFF coverage: 12

PFF tackling: 10

PFF run D: 2

PFF pass rush: 68

Muma slid into Logan Wilson’s old position in 2020 and guaranteed that the Cowboys saw no drop-off at the position. Over his two years as a starter, Muma averaged 11.2 tackles per game while missing only 8% of attempts. He ranked No. 2 in the FBS with 142 tackles last year en route to third-team All-American honors.

Muma is a long-striding, sideline-to-sideline, angle-playing pool shark on the field. He uses a quick trigger and efficient paths to get home quick. His game has a physical flair, but Muma always plays under control. He’s a form tackler who keeps his base.

Muma is active and instinctual in coverage, picking off three balls last year while getting his hands on another three. Thin-legged and not adept at hand-fighting in close-quarters, Muma can get stuck on blocks – he’ll play best behind space occupiers.

Muma may not ever offer much as a blitzer, but his plus-plus run defense and sticky coverage skills should play immediately at the NFL-level. Much as they did for his old friend Wilson.

Comp: Logan Wilson

DOB: 10.26.00

RAS: 9.99

PFF grade: 2

PFF coverage: 91

PFF tackling: 12

PFF run D: 1

PFF pass rush: 2

A two-year starter who had an enormous coming out party in 2021. Chenal recorded 115 tackles, 18.5 TFL, eight sacks and two forced fumbles en route to second-team AP All-American honors.

He proved to be an outstanding athlete during the pre-draft process, running a 4.53 forty with a 40.5” vertical and 128” broad jump to earn a sparkling 9.99 RAS composite. But Chenal ducked the agility drills, which wasn’t a surprise to those familiar with his game.

A muscle-bound power ‘backer with a relentless style, Chenal ricochets off block attempts and continues on his war path to the ball. A violent enforcer when he arrives. Packs a wallop and rarely misses.

Chenal’s biggest weakness is the stiffness that naturally comes from having all those muscles packed tightly together. He brings north-south thunder, of course, but lacks fluidity. Chenal can’t change directions without significantly slowing.

You’re best off blitzing him every passing down because he must be hidden in coverage. Chenal lacks instincts in that phase, and has a heck of a time staying within the vicinity of quick-footed opponents in space.

His game is reminiscent of former Texas Tech LB Jordyn Brooks, a recent first-rounder of the Seahawks. Like Chenal, Brooks is a tackle machine in the run game and a quarterback hunter on the blitz who can be an adventure in coverage.

Comp: Jordyn Brooks

Best of the rest...

DOB: 01.16.01

RAS: 9.07

PFF grade: 98

PFF coverage: 122

PFF tackling: 66

PFF run D: 63

PFF pass rush: 91

Comp: C.J. Mosley

RAS: 9.68

PFF grade: 9

PFF coverage: 8

PFF tackling: 5

PFF run D: 28

PFF pass rush: 16

Comp: Daryl Washington

RAS: 9.63

PFF grade: 38

PFF coverage: 31

PFF tackling: 2

PFF run D: 34

PFF pass rush: 59

Comp: Anthony Walker Jr.

DOB: 04.23.99

RAS: 10

PFF grades: N/A (FCS)

Comp: Baron Browning

RAS: 8.9

PFF grade: 19

PFF coverage: 20

PFF tackling: 15

PFF run D: 17

PFF pass rush: 74

Comp: David Long

DOB: 05.07.99

RAS: 8.87

PFF grade: 24

PFF coverage: 78

PFF tackling: 60

PFF run D: 13

PFF pass rush: 20

Comp: Deion Jones

DOB: 06.28.00

RAS: 9.87

PFF grade: 55

PFF coverage: 60

PFF tackling: 3

PFF run D: 47

PFF pass rush: 83

Comp: Ja'Whaun Bentley

DOB: 07.28.97

RAS: 7.6

PFF grade: 6

PFF coverage: 5

PFF tackling: 41

PFF run D: 9

pass rush: 42

Comp: Jabril Cox

13. Brandon Smith | 6034/244 | Penn State

DOB: 04.12.01

RAS: 9.97

PFF grade: 99

PFF coverage: 10

PFF tackling: 83

PFF run D: 126

PFF pass rush: 121

Comp: Germaine Pratt

RAS: 9.6

PFF grade: 18

PFF coverage: 42

PFF tackling: 99

PFF run D: 29

PFF pass rush: 9

Comp: K.J. Wright

DOB: 03.29.99

RAS: 9.27

PFF grade: 7

PFF coverage: 7

PFF tackling: 48

PFF run D: 8

PFF pass rush: 31

Comp: Ben Burr-Kirven

16. D'Marco Jackson | 6006/234 | Appalachian State

DOB: 07.20.98

RAS: 8.26

PFF grade: 11

PFF coverage: 22

PFF tackling: 46

PFF run D: 5

PFF pass rush: 32

Comp: Duke Riley

DOB: 01.03.00

RAS: 9.47

PFF grade: 25

PFF coverage: 57

PFF tackling: 63

PFF run D: 68

PFF pass rush: 1

Comp: Tony Fields II

RAS: 7.35

PFF grade: 5

PFF coverage: 65

PFF tackling: 40

PFF run D: 6

PFF pass rush: 10

Comp: Monty Rice

DOB: 05.25.00

RAS: 9.06

PFF grade: 46

PFF coverage: 86

PFF tackling: 130

PFF run D: 4

PFF pass rush: 106

Comp: Oren Burks

DOB: 02.23.98

RAS: 7.61

PFF grade: 21

PFF coverage: 33

PFF tackling: 72

PFF run D: 15

PFF pass rush: 58

Comp: Drue Tranquill

