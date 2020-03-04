NFL draft: Ranking all of Howie Roseman’s Eagles 3rd-round picks

As we near the 2020 NFL draft, the Eagles are expected to have 10 selections and a real opportunity to pick up some important young players for the future of the franchise.

During his time as GM (2010-14, 2016-present), Howie Roseman has had some hits and he's had some misses.

Over the next few weeks, we're going to rank all of his draft picks (excluding the 2015 year when Chip Kelly was in charge) by round.

We have already looked at the first round and second round.

Today, we'll dive into the third round, where the hit rate drops:

1. Nick Foles (2012, No. 88)

Foles was drafted before Andy Reid's last year as head coach. You might remember that his rookie season didn't go particularly well. Foles had a 1-5 record with six touchdowns and five picks. But in 2013, under Kelly, he had his 27-2 season and made his only Pro Bowl. He played out the 2014 season but was then traded to St. Louis. Eventually, he made his way back to Philly a few years later and you probably remember how that went.

2. Isaac Seumalo (2016, No. 79)

His career got off to a rough start and in the 2017 Super Bowl year, he began the year as a starter but was replaced by Chance Warmack and then Stefen Wisniewski. But after a few games in 2018, Seumalo took back the left guard spot and hasn't given it up since. In 2019, Seumalo started every game and missed just two snaps all year. Before the season, he also signed an extension through the 2022 season.

3. Bennie Logan (2013, No. 67)

In his four years in Philadelphia, Logan played in 59 games with 51 starts and was solid. He had 5 1/2 sacks and was a decent fit next to Fletcher Cox at DT. But the Eagles let him walk after that season and Logan spent one year in Kansas City, one year in Tennessee and wasn't in the league in 2019. There were some notable players taken after him in that third round: Tyrann Mathieu, Terron Armstead, Keenan Allen, Logan Ryan and others.

4. Rasul Douglas (2017, No. 99)

After taking a recovering Sidney Jones in the second round, the Eagles doubled-dipped at cornerback and took Douglas out of West Virginia late in the third round. Douglas has had varying levels of success with the Eagles. He has played in 46 games with 18 starts in three years. But he's had several chances to take over a full-time starting gig and hasn't been able to do it.

5. Josh Huff (2014, No. 86)

The last year of Roseman's draft was clearly influenced by Kelly. The Eagles took Huff out of Oregon in the third round but he lasted only into his third season. In three years with the Eagles, Huff had 48 catches for 482 yards and four touchdowns. He also returned two kickoffs for touchdowns. Despite some explosiveness, the Eagles never really figured out how to use him and Huff's arrest in 2016 led to his release. He played the rest of that season in Tampa Bay but hasn't played in the NFL since.

6. Curtis Marsh (2011, No. 90)

During the 2011 lockout and months before the Eagles signed the Dream Team, they drafted a pretty awful class, including Marsh out of Utah State. In total, the cornerback played in 24 career games with the Eagles and didn't start a single one of them. Marsh played in 26 total NFL games and never had an interceptions.

7. Daniel Te'o-Nesheim (2010, No. 86)

The Eagles took Te'o-Nesheim out of Washington but he lasted just one year in Philly and played in six games with one sack. But he ended up playing in 33 games with 26 starts with the Bucs and had four sacks in 2012. Te'o-Nesheim died tragically in 2017 at the age of 30.

