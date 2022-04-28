NFL draft: Ranking the best 2nd-round picks in Eagles history

The NFL draft is just hours away and with Philadelphia set to have two first-round picks, GM Howie Roseman will look to add weapons to a battered defense.

In the second round, the Eagles will have pick No. 51 overall, and they can definitely land a Pro Bowl-caliber player at that position, with Philadelphia finding past success in rounds two and beyond.

With day two of the draft scheduled for Friday night, here’s an updated ranking of Philadelphia’s best 2nd-round picks in franchise history.

Dallas Goedert, TE

The 49th pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Goedert would probably already be climbing the list if it wasn’t for another tight end out of Stanford.

In 57 career games with Philadelphia, Goedert has 193 receptions for 2,295 yards and 16 career touchdowns.

Bobby Taylor, CB

The former Notre Dame star spent nine seasons with Philadelphia after being drafted by the Eagles in the second round of the 1995 NFL Draft. In 2002, Taylor was named First-team All-Pro and played in the Pro Bowl, finishing his career with 19 interceptions.

Sheldon Brown, CB

Brown gets the nod over Bobby Taylor in this spot because he was the better tackle.

A former South Carolina star, Brown finished his career with 19 interceptions (4 returns for TD with Eagles) and was a starter on six playoff teams in Philadelphia.

Guy Morriss, C

Morriss played in over 200 regular-season games during his NFL career and started at center for the Eagles in Super Bowl XV.

Morriss spent 11 seasons with Philadelphia from 1973 through 1983, starting 158 games for the Eagles at the center, including the 1980 Super Bowl run. A second-round pick in 1973 out of Texas Christian, Morriss ranks ninth in Eagles history in games played, second in franchise history in games played by an offensive lineman, eight fewer than Tra Thomas.

Wes Hopkins, DB

A second-round pick in 1983 out of SMU, Hopkins spent his entire 11-year career with the Eagles, logging 11 interceptions and making a Pro Bowl during his first three seasons. Hopkins had his career derailed for two years after suffering a devastating knee injury, but returned in 1988, and logged 19 more interceptions over the next six seasons. His 30 career interceptions are third-most in Eagles history by a safety.

Zach Ertz, TE

Now a member of the Arizona Cardinals’ high-powered offense, Ertz was a 2013 second-round pick out of Stanford and went on a five-year run where he logged the sixth-most catches and 10th-most yards of any tight end in the NFL history to start a career. Ertz logged a career-high eight touchdowns in 2017, his first Pro Bowl season, and during the Super Bowl run, he stepped up his game, logging 18 catches for 192 yards, including a crucial fourth-down reception and TD on the game-winning drive. Ertz’s 18 catches are third-most ever by a tight end in a single postseason.

DeSean Jackson, WR

Jackson had two different stints in Philadelphia.

A second-round pick in 2008 out of Cal, Jackson will soon retire as one of the most electrifying players in Eagles history. Jackson had a four-year stretch where he averaged over 1,000 receiving yards per season from 2008 through 2013, making three Pro Bowls, and averaging over 17 yards per catch.

Jackson is sixth in Eagles history with 379 catches, he’s third with 6,512 receiving yards, and he’s ninth in franchise history with 35 touchdowns.

LeSean McCoy, RB

A second-round pick out of Pitt in 2009, McCoy made three trips to the Pro Bowl as an Eagle, and he’s the only Eagle to ever have four 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

During his six seasons in Philadelphia, McCoy ran for a franchise-record of 6,792 yards, while also catching 300 passes for 2,282 yards.

Maxie Baughan, LB

Drafted by the Eagles in the second round out of Georgia Tech in 1960, Baughan made the Pro Bowl as a rookie and was on Philadelphia’s NFL Championship team. Baughan went on to make five Pro Bowls in six years with the Eagles and four more with the Rams.

Baughan is one of only three players who played before the 1990s who made nine Pro Bowls and isn’t in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Randall Cunningham, QB

No. 6: Randall Cunningham 4,482 rushing yards

Cunningham spent his first 11 seasons with the Eagles, helping pave the way for how the quarterback position is played today.

A second-round pick out of UNLV in 1985, Cunningham finished his Eagles career with a little under 30,000 passing yards and just under 5,000 rushing yards, while compiling an 82-52-1 record in 135 starts with Philadelphia.

Eric Allen, CB

Drafted in the 1988 selection process out of Arizona State, Allen spent the first seven years of his career in Philadelphia, logging 34 of his 54 career interceptions during his seven seasons with the Eagles.

Allen shares the franchise record in interceptions with Bill Bradley and Brian Dawkins.

The cornerback is most remembered for a pick-six in the Eagles’ 1992 playoff win over the Saints, and Allen’s 10 career INT returns for touchdowns are fifth-most in NFL history.

Brian Dawkins, S

A former ACC star, Dawkins was the Eagles’ second-round pick out of Clemson.

The heart and soul of some great defenses, Dawkins make nine Pro Bowls and was named first-team All-Pro four times, finishing his 16-year Hall of Fame career with 37 interceptions, 36 forced fumbles, 19 fumble recoveries, 26 sacks, and 4 postseason interceptions.

