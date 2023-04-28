NFL draft: Will the Rams get a shot at Will Levis, who is stranded in the green room?

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis waits in the green room with family members during the first round of the 2023 NFL draft Thursday in Kansas City, Mo. (Doug Benc / Associated Press)

Will Levis was widely projected to hear his name called in the first round of the NFL draft.

Instead, the Kentucky quarterback languished in the green room through 31 picks, looking increasingly dispirited as Thursday night wore on.

It brought to mind Geno Smith in 2013, when the disappointed West Virginia quarterback left Radio City Music Hall before the first night concluded and had to buy a suit the next day because — never dreaming he’d fall out of the first round — he didn’t pack a second one.

So there could be some jockeying by quarterback-needy teams at or near the top of the second round, which begins with the Pittsburgh Steelers on the clock.

If Levis is around when the Rams are picking at 36, he could provide them with an interesting option. The team has lots of needs, but it might not be a bad idea to have the 6-foot-4 Levis, with a completion rate of 65.4% last season, learning behind Matthew Stafford with an eye toward eventually replacing him.

It’s worth noting that Levis has gotten a resounding endorsement from Liam Coen, who coached him as Kentucky’s offensive coordinator in 2021, was offensive coordinator of the Rams last season and now is back at Kentucky.

Levis wasn’t the only draft attendee to leave Thursday night without a team. Three of the other 16 prospects who came to Kansas City likewise are still around: Alabama defensive back Brian Branch, Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.