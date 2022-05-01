NFL Draft Quick-Snap Grades

Note: My grades are based on pick quality – value in slots, and addressing team needs. They do not factor in trades.

Arizona Cardinals: C+

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

2.55

Trey McBride

TE1

55

Dallas Goedert

8.2

6035

245

3.87

Cameron Thomas

ED15

81

Carl Nassib

8.69

6041

267

3.100

Myjai Sanders

ED18

91

Ben Banogu

8.72

6052

247

6.201

Keaontay Ingram

RB28

295

Chris Ivory

8.69

5116

220

6.215

Lecitus Smith

iOL21

244

Nate Davis

6.52

6033

313

7.244

Christian Matthew

CB88

N/A

8.46

6022

195

7.256

Jesse Luketa

ED24

132

Ola Adeniyi

5.65

6027

257

7.257

Marquis Hayes

iOL17

188

Larry Warford

6.4

6047

318

I wouldn’t have traded a first-rounder for Hollywood Brown, but we’re not grading trades, here. In the slots they picked in, Arizona got solid value. The McBride pick was a bit of a surprise with Zach Ertz on the roster, but Kliff Kingsbury should be able to leverage McBride’s versatility to get him on the field early. EDGE was a huge need and the Cardinals attacked it with a pair of strong selections at the end of Round 3.

Atlanta Falcons: B+

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

1.8

Drake London

WR1

9

Mike Evans

6037

219

2.38

Arnold Ebiketie

ED6

29

Shaq Barrett

8.91

6026

247

2.58

Troy Andersen

LB8

77

Baron Browning

10

6034

243

3.74

Desmond Ridder

QB3

38

Marcus Mariota

9.61

6033

213

3.82

Deangelo Malone

ED16

82

Tyus Bowser

9.05

6032

239

5.151

Tyler Allgeier

RB14

197

Alex Collins

7.4

5106

221

6.190

Justin Shaffer

iOL23

272

John Simpson

7.53

6040

319

6.213

John FitzPatrick

TE10

186

Jack Doyle

6071

262

Strong work by the Falcons this weekend. Atlanta kicked off the record-setting receiver run we saw in R1 in the 1.8 slot with Drake London, who I agreed was the best prospect at that position in the class. Sorely needed infusion to the league’s worst receiving corps – expect London to have a big rookie season. Liked the value on Ebiketie and Ridder at positions of need. Also appreciated that Atlanta refused to reach throughout.

Carolina Panthers: A

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

1.6

Ikem Ekwonu

OT2

5

Trent Williams

8.51

6040

328

3.94

Matt Corral

QB2

21

Jake Plummer

6015

215

4.120

Brandon Smith

LB12

139

Germaine Pratt

9.97

6034

244

6.189

Amare Barno

ED19

101

Eli Harold

9.17

6045

247

6.199

Cade Mays

iOL18

202

Matt Slauson

7.56

6046

311

7.242

Kalon Barnes

CB22

166

Brandin Echols

6.39

5114

183

The Panthers entered the draft without much equity past the 1.6 slot. They managed to make lemonade in Las Vegas. We knew Carolina was leaning towards taking a tackle in R1 – but who could have guessed that Ikem Ekwonu, a top-5 overall prospect in the class and a local product, would fall to No. 6? I loved the dart throw on Matt Corral in R3 for a team that desperately needed a talent infusion in the QB room. While I don’t think Corral is a viable option to start immediately, I like his odds of turning into a quality starter down the line. I really liked the Day 3 plan. Why not roll the dice on Brandon Smith, Amare Barno, and Kalon Barnes' ridiculous physical packages (or Mays' pedigree)?

Chicago Bears: C-

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

2.39

Kyler Gordon

CB6

45

Byron Jones

9.69

5114

198

2.48

Jaquan Brisker

S5

57

Vonn Bell

9.14

6013

206

3.71

Velus Jones Jr.

WR26

185

Pharoh Cooper

7.16

5116

204

5.168

Braxton Jones

OT12

121

Matt Peart

8.44

6054

307

5.174

Dominique Robinson

ED17

86

Benson Mayowa

9.74

6051

252

6.186

Zachary Thomas

iOL26

306

Graham Glasgow

9

6047

305

6.203

Trestan Ebner

RB31

305

Tony Pollard

4.83

5106

209

6.207

Doug Kramer

iOL36

375

Tyler Orlosky

8.46

6020

299

7.226

Ja'Tyre Carter

OT25

248

Dakota Dozier

6033

312

7.254

Elijah Hicks

S31

408

Quinten Rollins

5107

198

7.255

Trenton Gill

P5

N/A

6043

220

The Bears have one of the NFL’s worst rosters and lacked a Round 1 pick. But all the holes meant they had true freedom to stick to a BPA ethos throughout the weekend. No argument with the first two picks, solid secondary options in the slots they picked. I thought Velus Jones was an enormous reach in Round 3. With such a shoddy offensive line in front of Justin Fields, I was surprised the Bears didn’t pick a prospect at that position until Round 5. That said, Braxton Jones was a strong developmental stab at that point.

Dallas Cowboys: D+

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

1.24

Tyler Smith

OT5

31

Donovan Smith

8.77

6047

327

2.56

Sam Williams

ED12

65

Pernell McPhee

9.72

6035

258

3.88

Jalen Tolbert

WR10

58

Gabriel Davis

8.62

6015

193

4.129

Jake Ferguson

TE7

140

Dalton Schultz

6.75

6046

245

5.155

Matt Waletzko

OT17

164

Larnel Coleman

9.96

6067

305

5.167

DaRon Bland

CB47

414

Amani Oruwariye

8.17

6002

197

5.176

Damone Clark

LB17

213

Ja'Whaun Bentley

9.87

6030

239

5.178

John Ridgeway

DL9

155

Harrison Phillips

4.73

6052

320

6.193

Devin Harper

LB34

410

Quentin Poling

9.51

6002

234

If you're going to assume risk in a transaction, you can't extend yourself to do so. More so than anything, that was my issue with this class. I love Smith's ability, but he's a penalty machine who has a lot to work on. I had one of the highest grades on Williams in the industry... and Dallas reached over it on a Greg Hardy-like upside gamble. Clark's career will be delayed -- and it might even be in jeopardy -- due to a spine injury.

Detroit Lions: A-

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

1.2

Aidan Hutchinson

EDGE1

2

Joey Bosa

9.88

6065

268

1.12

Jameson Williams

WR3

12

Jerry Jeudy

6014

180

2.46

Josh Paschal

ED11

62

John Franklin-Myers

9.7

6025

270

3.97

Kerby Joseph

S7

85

Steven Parker

6007

203

5.177

James Mitchell

TE14

264

Charles Clay

6040

248

6.188

Malcolm Rodriguez

LB14

180

Ben Burr-Kirven

9.27

5110

236

6.217

James Houston IV

ED42

421

Arthur Moats

7.92

6002

244

7.237

Chase Lucas

CB21

161

Shaun Wade

8.89

5114

188

Fortune gifted Detroit with a pair of opportunities early and they seized each. The Lions capitalized on Jacksonville’s mistake in the top slot to keep local hero Aidan Hutchinson in the state of Michigan. Then, Detroit made a dramatic trade with a division rival to move up 20 slots to grab Jameson Williams right as receivers started flying off the board... at a price the Jimmy Johnson and Rich Hill charts suggested was a bargain. There weren’t any more fireworks in the class, but Detroit found good value in its slots and didn’t reach.

Green Bay Packers: B+

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

1.22

Quay Walker

LB6

64

Anthony Walker Jr.

9.63

6036

242

1.28

Devonte Wyatt

DL2

27

Tommie Harris

9.59

6027

304

2.34

Christian Watson

WR6

32

Javon Walker

9.96

6041

208

3.92

Sean Rhyan

iOL10

83

Jack Anderson

8.17

6046

323

4.132

Romeo Doubs

WR24

173

Quintez Cephus

6016

204

4.140

Zach Tom

iOL13

114

David Quessenberry

9.59

6042

307

5.179

Kingsley Enagbare

ED13

70

Brian Orakpo

6.21

6040

271

7.228

Tariq Carpenter

S27

374

Brandon King

8.92

6027

230

7.234

Jonathan Ford

DL24

326

Eddie Goldman

3.59

6051

338

7.249

Rasheed Walker

OT13

127

Bobby Massie

6055

324

7.258

Samori Toure

WR43

297

Kenny Bell

6.14

6007

191

We knew one NFL team had become enamored with Quay Walker in the week lead-up to the draft because Walker’s odds to go in the first round went from more than 10-to-1 to 1-to-2 in mere days. It turned out that was the Packers. I hated the pick. Walker was outperformed in his own position group by Round 3 pick Channing Tindall last year. The rest of the class, however, was legitimately slick work from Brian Gutekunst. Swooping in to grab Watson was inspired, via a shocking trade with the archrival Vikings. As was stealing Tom, Enagbare, and Walker.

Los Angeles Rams: F

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

3.104

Logan Bruss

iOL15

150

Austin Corbett

8.76

6050

308

4.142

Decobie Durant

CB29

209

Buster Skrine

5.14

5095

183

5.164

Kyren Williams

RB18

246

Demetric Felton

3.49

5092

199

6.211

Quentin Lake

S22

309

Jordan Poyer

6014

199

6.212

Derion Kendrick

CB25

183

Darius Phillips

1.55

6001

205

7.235

Daniel Hardy

EDGE71

N/A

9.33

6017

235

7.253

Russ Yeast

S36

455

Bryce Torneden

5.47

5100

192

7.261

AJ Arcuri

OT41

483

Jay Humphrey

6.97

6070

308

The Rams made a show in the lead-up to the NFL Combine that they would not be sending their GM and head coach. During the team’s Super Bowl celebration, GM Les Snead wore a shirt reading “[Expletive] them picks.” The Rams have shown there is more than one way to skin a cat. But their lack of scouting effort stuck out like a sore thumb this weekend. This is a non-athletic class with almost zero upside – I see a lot of summer cuts.

Minnesota Vikings: C+

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

1.32

Lewis Cine

S2

24

Adrian Amos

9.92

6022

202

2.42

Andrew Booth

CB5

36

Marlon Humphrey

6002

194

2.59

Ed Ingram

iOL12

103

Jonah Jackson

7.42

6035

312

3.66

Brian Asamoah

LB9

90

David Long

8.9

6000

226

4.118

Akayleb Evans

CB16

120

Ahkello Witherspoon

9.55

6020

201

5.165

Esezi Otomewo

ED27

187

LaVar Edwards

6.65

6053

284

5.169

Ty Chandler

RB24

281

Xavier Jones

6.38

5112

203

6.184

Vederian Lowe

OT18

174

Isaiah Prince

5.71

6045

310

6.191

Jalen Nailor

WR28

194

Andre Roberts

8.08

5112

192

7.227

Nick Muse

TE29

N/A

Ben Koyack

8.8

6044

258

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's first two picks were strong, and both targeted a leaking secondary crying out for help. Cine joins Harrison Smith in what will become the hardest-hitting safety duo in the NFL. After that, it was hit-and-miss. I’m confused by the Ingram pick. It felt like the Vikings reached for a prospect with a serious off-field concern in his past by at least a round, a prospect who doesn’t have the ceiling to justify the reach. The Asamoah pick was similarly odd. If you wanted to take an undersized linebacker, by all means. But why Asamoah over Nakobe Dean? Minnesota could have traded down half a round and still picked the latter.

New Orleans Saints: B-

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

1.11

Chris Olave

WR2

11

Terry McLaurin

8.68

6004

185

1.19

Trevor Penning

OT4

22

Kyle Turley

9.95

6071

333

2.49

Alontae Taylor

S9

111

Shaquill Griffin

9.06

6001

199

5.161

D'Marco Jackson

LB15

193

Duke Riley

8.26

6006

234

6.194

Jordan Jackson

DL21

293

Doug Worthington

9.14

6044

294

I really liked what the Saints did on Thursday. I was surprised Olave didn’t get more love during the pre-draft process, but the Saints saw what I saw. Penning in New Orleans is one of the coolest fits in the draft – he’s Kyle Turley 2.0 but in a bigger package. I have to ding the grade, though, because I didn’t think the Saints did much with their final three selections in comparison to what they could have.

New York Giants: B+

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

1.5

Kayvon Thibodeaux

EDGE2

3

Jadeveon Clowney

9.63

6040

256

1.7

Evan Neal

OT1

4

Jordan Mailata

6074

345

2.43

Wan'Dale Robinson

WR12

80

Elijah Moore

7.36

5080

178

3.67

Joshua Ezeudu

iOL34

364

Royce Newman

8.33

6042

313

3.81

Cordale Flott

CB20

152

Rashard Robinson

7.46

6004

178

4.112

Daniel Bellinger

TE8

149

Kahale Warring

9.66

6047

250

4.114

Dane Belton

S12

136

Amani Hooker

9.42

6006

205

5.146

Micah McFadden

LB18

220

Tony Fields II

9.47

6011

234

5.147

D.J. Davidson

DL19

275

Tedarrell Slaton

4.1

6035

328

5.173

Marcus McKethan

iOL30

329

Matt Feiler

7.1

6064

341

6.182

Darrian Beavers

LB13

148

K.J. Wright

9.6

6036

243

What an incredible turn of events in the first round to walk away with both Thibodeaux and Neal. Both are former five-stars who more than lived up to the billing in college. To boot, they happened to plug the Giants’ two-biggest needs coming in. I wasn’t as big of a fan of the rest of the class. But it’s hard to argue too much with bringing in two guys that I believe will be NFL stars, both of whom address critical needs.

Philadelphia Eagles: B

Pick

Pos

Rk

Name

HT

WT

RAS

Comp

1.13

Jordan Davis

DL1

18

Haloti Ngata

10

6063

341

2.51

Cam Jurgens

iOL6

63

Richie Incognito

9.94

6027

304

3.83

Nakobe Dean

LB2

28

Jessie Tuggle

5113

231

6.181

Kyron Johnson

LB28

322

Shaquem Griffin

8.41

6003

231

6.198

Grant Calcaterra

TE13

254

Kylen Granson

8.16

6037

243

I had zero problems with the Jordan Davis pick. Multiple teams in front of Philadelphia at least gave passing thoughts to taking him, and Davis almost assuredly would have been taken by Baltimore had the Eagles not pounced. Nakobe Dean was one of the draft’s biggest steals. The Eagles didn’t so much in the draft on Day 3, but spoiler alert: They were busy in the UDFA sweepstakes and came out with a haul. More on that in my upcoming UDFA class rankings.

San Francisco 49ers: D

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

2.61

Drake Jackson

ED14

73

Shillique Calhoun

8.6

6025

273

3.93

Tyrion Davis-Price

RB15

212

Devontae Booker

6.7

6006

219

3.105

Danny Gray

WR22

159

Kenny Stills

6.81

5117

197

4.134

Spencer Burford

OT16

158

Antonio Garcia

6.7

6041

301

5.172

Samuel Womack

CB49

431

Josiah Scott

7.62

5090

189

6.187

Nick Zakelj

OT26

280

Colby Gossett

9.83

6061

316

6.220

Kalia Davis

DL10

163

Trysten Hill

6010

302

6.221

Tariq Castro-Fields

CB18

133

Ka’Dar Hollman

9.73

6005

197

7.262

Brock Purdy

QB16

302

Jake Browning

4.48

6005

212

The 49ers didn’t have much equity. We don’t penalize for that. But the 49ers did little of note in their slots. I was confused by the strategy, and by the picks themselves.

Seattle Seahawks: A

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

1.9

Charles Cross

OT3

16

Andre Dillard

7.58

6046

311

2.40

Boye Mafe

ED7

34

Kwity Paye

9.92

6036

257

2.41

Kenneth Walker III

RB2

41

DeAngelo Williams

9.26

5092

209

3.72

Abraham Lucas

OT8

76

Jake Fisher

9.73

6063

316

4.109

Coby Bryant

CB12

97

Jalen Mills

5.59

6013

193

5.153

Tariq Woolen

CB9

72

Ifeatu Melifonwu

9.7

6041

205

5.158

Tyreke Smith

ED21

117

Shareer Miller

7.15

6033

255

7.229

Bo Melton

WR17

131

John Brown

9.25

5110

190

7.233

Dareke Young

WR58

384

Cody Latimer

9.93

6020

224

I wasn’t the biggest Cross fan in the industry, and Seattle took him top-10. Regardless, I love this class. The value Seattle squeezed out of its picks on Friday and Saturday is going to infuse a roster that needed a talent upgrade with exactly that. I was a little confused that the Seahawks didn’t take a QB, but I can’t argue with the players they brought to town.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: C-

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

2.33

Logan Hall

ED9

44

Margus Hunt

9.4

6061

285

2.57

Luke Goedeke

iOL7

69

Mark Glowinski

6050

313

3.91

Rachaad White

RB7

135

David Johnson

9.88

6006

215

4.106

Cade Otton

TE2

87

Austin Hooper

6050

245

4.133

Jake Camarda

P3

332

Steve Weatherford

6010

193

5.157

Zyon McCollum

CB13

102

Kevin King

10

6021

199

6.218

Ko Kieft

TE51

N/A

3.66

6043

259

7.248

Andre Anthony

EDGE54

N/A

5.95

6031

245

I liked the values the Bucs got on Otton and McCollum on Day 3. And I understand why the Bucs paid a small premium for White, one of the two elite receiving backs in this class (the other one, James Cook, went off the board late-R2). Didn’t like the strategy in the other slots.

Washington Commanders: D-

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

1.16

Jahan Dotson

WR5

25

Tyler Lockett

6.34

5105

181

2.47

Phidarian Mathis

DL6

74

DaQuan Jones

6042

310

3.98

Brian Robinson Jr.

RB9

146

Chris Carson

6.62

6015

224

4.113

Percy Butler

S15

184

Chris Culliver

7.35

6002

194

5.144

Sam Howell

QB6

99

C.J. Beathard

6005

224

5.149

Cole Turner

TE9

168

Colby Parkinson

7.38

6064

250

7.230

Chris Paul

iOL20

238

Larry Borom

9.45

6037

328

7.240

Christian Holmes

CB66

N/A

9.09

5117

201

I didn’t understand why the Commanders traded out of 1.11, bypassing the chance to take Chris Olave or Jameson Williams, to take Dotson at 1.16. You picked up two extra picks... and did what with them? The only pick of the entire bunch that I saw as a value was Howell… and I was one of the industry’s lowest on him.

Baltimore Ravens: A+

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

1.14

Kyle Hamilton

S1

6

Derwin James

9.33

6041

217

1.25

Tyler Linderbaum

iOL1

14

Jeff Saturday

8.84

6021

296

2.45

David Ojabo

ED8

37

Josh Sweat

9.41

6040

252

3.76

Travis Jones

DL5

59

A'Shawn Robinson

9.4

6043

327

4.110

Daniel Faalele

OT7

47

Mekhi Becton

2.41

6081

390

4.119

Jalyn Armour-Davis

CB17

126

Trayvon Mullen

7.18

6005

194

4.128

Charlie Kolar

TE4

94

Tyler Higbee

9.11

6065

248

4.130

Jordan Stout

P2

269

Kevin Huber

6030

209

4.139

Isaiah Likely

TE12

236

Jordan Reed

4.88

6044

238

4.141

Damarion Williams

CB31

214

John Reid

6.2

5102

183

6.196

Tyler Badie

RB16

218

Michael Carter

6.42

5080

197

I loved the trade that netted a second first-rounder for Hollywood Brown… that’s not even included in this grade. The Ravens got outstanding value with each first-round pick, stopping Hamilton’s fall at 1.14 and then taking advantage of the NFL’s skittishness over Linderbaum’s arm length to get outstanding on PFF’s highest-ever graded center at 1.25. Baltimore then got Ojabo – a player mocked in the top-10 prior to his torn Achilles in the pre-draft process – at 2.45. Jones was an awesome value in R3. Faalele and Kolar were incredible values in R4. Death, taxes, and Baltimore destroying the NFL Draft.

Buffalo Bills: C

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

1.23

Kaiir Elam

CB4

33

Carlton Davis

8.63

6014

192

2.63

James Cook

RB5

112

Nyheim Hines

8.78

5114

204

3.89

Terrel Bernard

LB10

109

Deion Jones

8.87

6007

218

5.148

Khalil Shakir

WR13

92

A-R St. Brown

8.32

5117

197

6.180

Matt Araiza

P1

145

Todd Sauerbrun

6020

200

6.185

Christian Benford

CB42

349

Jack Tocho

8.12

6004

208

6.209

Luke Tenuta

OT19

178

Jake Campos

4.7

6080

314

7.231

Baylon Spector

LB24

247

Blake Cashman

9.13

6011

231

The Bills ended up with a few prospects I was a bullish on – Bernard especially – but reached in several slots. The best value pick in the Bills’ class was Shakir, who confusingly fell all the way to 5.148 amid a draft where receiver after receiver got pulled up the board.

Cincinnati Bengals: D

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

1.31

Daxton Hill

S4

42

Darnell Savage

9.06

6002

191

2.60

Cam Taylor-Britt

CB8

67

Siran Neal

8.32

5105

196

3.95

Zachary Carter

ED26

160

Charles Omenihu

8.1

6042

282

4.136

Cordell Volson

iOL22

262

David Yankey

4.75

6061

315

5.166

Tycen Anderson

S11

123

Tarvarius Moore

9.49

6017

207

7.252

Jeffrey Gunter

ED29

204

Garrett Sickels

9.75

6043

256

A weird draft that featured a series of reaches. In every slot, I felt there was a superior prospect (or several) at the position the Bengals took.

Cleveland Browns: C-

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

3.68

Martin Emerson

CB11

88

Joejuan Williams

8.48

6015

203

3.78

Alex Wright

ED23

129

Mike Rucker

6051

271

3.99

David Bell

WR15

113

Allen Hurns

4.03

6007

209

4.108

Perrion Winfrey

DL3

43

Darnell Dockett

6035

290

4.124

Cade York

K1

258

Robbie Gould

6012

206

5.156

Jerome Ford

RB12

176

Sony Michel

6.94

5104

211

6.202

Michael Woods II

WR41

282

Terry Godwin

7.64

6011

204

7.223

Isaiah Thomas

ED20

105

Alex Okafor

9.15

6050

265

7.246

Dawson Deaton

iOL32

338

Mitch Morse

9.7

6054

308

The Browns got awesome value with the Winfrey and Thomas picks. I think Winfrey is going to surprise folks at the next level. But I would have made different decisions in the other seven slots.

Denver Broncos: D+

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

2.64

Nik Bonitto

ED10

56

Haason Reddick

9.37

6031

248

3.80

Greg Dulcich

TE3

89

Dawson Knox

8.25

6040

242

4.115

Damarri Mathis

CB19

138

Steven Nelson

9.72

5111

198

4.116

Eyioma Uwazurike

DL11

172

Foley Fatukasi

6.54

6060

313

5.152

Delarrin Turner-Yell

S20

255

Alohi Gilman

7.54

5102

197

5.162

Montrell Washington

WR92

N/A

5087

181

5.171

Luke Wattenberg

iOL29

324

Matt Hennessy

9.59

6040

306

6.206

Matt Henningsen

DL18

235

Joe Gaziano

9.33

6033

289

7.232

Faion Hicks

CB59

N/A

Jourdan Lewis

7.85

5100

189

Without a Round 1 pick because of the Russell Wilson trade, the Broncos hit it down the fairway in Round 2 with a pair of decent values at positions of need. But much more could have been done with the seven picks on Saturday. The Broncos used three of those picks on UDFA prospects, and another two right on the draftable line on my board.

Houston Texans: F

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

1.3

Derek Stingley Jr.

CB3

19

Xavien Howard

8.98

6002

188

1.15

Kenyon Green

iOL3

26

Andre Gurode

5.99

6040

325

2.37

Jalen Pitre

S3

30

Tyrann Mathieu

8.47

5110

195

2.44

John Metchie

WR18

137

Nate Burleson

5112

189

3.75

Christian Harris

LB5

60

C.J. Mosley

9.07

6004

235

4.107

Dameon Pierce

RB4

106

David Montgomery

7.13

5095

224

5.150

Thomas Booker

DL13

179

Eddie Vanderdoes

9.88

6035

302

5.170

Teagan Quitoriano

TE23

386

Josh Oliver

4.74

6056

256

6.205

Austin Deculus

OT22

207

Dennis Daley

8.24

6050

322

The Texans used a top-three pick on a corner who hasn’t played well since 2019 and is coming off a Lisfranc injury, a top-15 pick on a guard with below-average NFL athleticism, and the No. 44 pick on a non-explosive slot receiver coming off an ACL injury. I'm a big fan of Pitre and Pierce. But I can't condone the rest of what Houston was up to this weekend. Sitting on a mountain of equity with a roster badly needing a grand slam draft, this was a missed opportunity.

Indianapolis Colts: B-

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

2.53

Alec Pierce

WR11

66

Eric Decker

9.82

6031

208

3.73

Jelani Woods

TE6

104

Jermaine Gresham

10

6071

252

3.77

Bernhard Raimann

OT6

35

Lane Johnson

9.87

6061

307

3.96

Nick Cross

S6

75

Kamren Curl

9.87

6001

215

5.159

Eric Johnson II

DL20

286

Chris Wormley

9.16

6043

299

6.192

Andrew Ogletree

TE30

N/A

Jeff Heuerman

9.35

6053

260

6.216

Curtis Brooks

DL16

208

Justin Madubuike

9.52

6020

287

7.239

Rodney Thomas II

LB80

N/A

9.25

6016

196

The Colts had a strong Day 2 – highlighted by stealing late-R1 talent Raimann amid the NFL’s concerns about his medicals – but had a strange Saturday, going totally off the grid with two of its four picks.

Jacksonville Jaguars: C

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

1.1

Travon Walker

EDGE3

8

Montez Sweat

9.99

6050

272

1.27

Devin Lloyd

LB1

15

Darius Leonard

9.59

6026

237

3.65

Luke Fortner

iOL11

95

Ethan Pocic

7.29

6041

304

3.70

Chad Muma

LB3

49

Logan Wilson

9.77

6026

237

5.154

Snoop Conner

RB27

290

Alexander Mattison

7.07

5101

219

6.197

Gregory Junior

CB37

249

Isaiah Dunn

8.85

5117

203

7.222

Montaric Brown

CB27

203

Benjamin St-Juste

4.26

6004

194

The Lloyd steal mitigated the value-loss I perceive for reaching on Walker at 1.1, and I’d say the same about the Muma steal mitigating the Fortner reach. I wasn’t a big fan of the three Day 3 picks, but they were all after No. 150.

Kansas City Chiefs: A

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

1.21

Trent McDuffie

CB2

10

Jaire Alexander

9.49

5106

193

1.30

George Karlaftis

EDGE5

23

Ryan Kerrigan

9.21

6036

263

2.54

Skyy Moore

WR8

48

Doug Baldwin

7.59

5096

191

2.62

Bryan Cook

S8

96

Sheldrick Redwine

6006

206

3.103

Leo Chenal

LB4

51

Jordyn Brooks

9.99

6025

250

4.135

Joshua Williams

CB14

110

Greedy Williams

9.43

6027

195

5.145

Darian Kinnard

iOL4

46

Deonte Brown

5.3

6053

328

7.243

Jaylen Watson

CB24

177

Dontae Johnson

9.2

6020

195

7.251

Isaih Pacheco

RB21

268

Kylin Hill

8.86

5102

222

7.259

Nazeeh Johnson

CB44

397

Nick Scott

9.08

5102

199

The Chiefs are so good at this. McDuffie was a top-10 talent on my board and others and a top-15 talent on most of the rest, and the Chiefs, who badly needed a corner, maneuvered to No. 21 to steal him when he began dropping due to the NFL’s concerns about his arm length. Karlaftis, Moore, and Chenal were all awesome picks. And I thought Kinnard may have been the biggest steal of Day 3… it reminded me of KC’s good fortune with offensive line in the last class when Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith were both acquired for ludicrous discounts after inexplicable drops.

Las Vegas Raiders: B

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

3.90

Dylan Parham

iOL8

71

Trai Turner

8.8

6025

313

4.122

Zamir White

RB6

130

Cam Akers

9.82

5117

217

4.126

Neil Farrell Jr.

DL8

151

Jonathan Hankins

0.85

6041

339

5.175

Matthew Butler

DL7

115

Sheldon Day

7.32

6037

298

7.238

Thayer Munford

iOL19

227

Colton McKivitz

6.74

6056

329

7.250

Brittain Brown

RB40

391

D’Ernest Johnson

4.78

6004

208

The Raiders had very little draft equity but held serve in the slots they selected, finding strong values. I’m surprised Las Vegas didn’t address LB and CB, but, to be fair, Parham was a good pick who is likely to start immediately, and the talent well at both of the aforementioned positions had really dried up once the Raiders were picking again on Day 3.

Los Angeles Chargers: B

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

1.17

Zion Johnson

iOL2

20

Laken Tomlinson

9.75

6025

314

3.79

J.T. Woods

S10

119

Jimmie Ward

9.43

6021

195

4.123

Isaiah Spiller

RB3

84

Deuce McCallister

5.7

6003

217

5.160

Otito Ogbonnia

DL14

182

Carl Davis

4.8

6037

323

6.195

Jamaree Salyer

iOL9

78

Jermaine Eluemunor

4.15

6030

318

6.214

Ja'Sir Taylor

CB50

435

Mac McCain

8.28

5110

188

7.236

Deane Leonard

CB61

N/A

Terrell Thomas

7.68

6005

194

7.260

Zander Horvath

RB43

411

Ryan Nall

9.83

6021

228

The Chargers needed interior offensive line help more than anything coming into Draft Weekend and didn’t need to reach to emphatically address that, getting Johnson in an acceptable slot and stealing Salyer in the sixth round. I understand why the NFL was a little down on Spiller, but getting him at No. 123 is good value however you slice it.

Miami Dolphins: B-

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

3.102

Channing Tindall

LB7

68

Daryl Washington

9.68

6020

228

4.125

Erik Ezukanma

WR19

144

Mack Hollins

7.02

6017

209

7.224

Cameron Goode

LB37

441

James Hearns

9.46

6026

232

7.247

Skylar Thompson

QB14

276

Sam Ehlinger

7.15

6017

217

The Dolphins had scant draft equity due to the Tyreek Hill trade but did a good job in the slots they picked in. I especially liked the pick that led off Miami’s draft, Channing Tindall. Tindall was a better player last year on Georgia’s national title team than Packers’ first-rounder Quay Walker.

New England Patriots: D-

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

1.29

Cole Strange

iOL5

54

Joe Thuney

9.95

6050

307

2.50

Tyquan Thornton

WR16

128

D.J. Chark

8.56

6023

183

3.85

Marcus Jones

CB10

79

Amik Robertson

5080

177

4.121

Jack Jones

CB28

205

Ambry Thomas

6.78

5112

177

4.127

Pierre Strong Jr.

RB8

141

Joseph Addai

9.34

5113

207

4.137

Bailey Zappe

QB7

134

Chase Daniel

5.97

6004

217

6.183

Kevin Harris

RB11

169

Julius Jones

7.14

5097

222

6.200

Sam Roberts

DL30

365

Devon Still

7.03

6046

293

6.210

Chasen Hines

iOL31

331

Damien Lewis

6.61

6025

331

7.245

Andrew Stueber

iOL27

311

Quasim Mitchell

5.09

6065

323

I was one of the higher people in the industry on Strange, Thornton, and Harris… but still felt New England reached on the former two. There was a bunch more reaching with the other picks. And then a few oddities. I like Zappe… but why use the No. 137 on a QB a year after using a top-10 pick on one? I'm a fan of Harris... but why take two RB with the running back room you already have?

New York Jets: A+

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

1.4

Ahmad Gardner

CB1

7

Richard Sherman

6026

193

1.10

Garrett Wilson

WR4

17

Stefon Diggs

7.8

5116

184

1.26

Jermaine Johnson

EDGE4

13

Marcus Davenport

9.23

6045

260

2.36

Breece Hall

RB1

39

Matt Forte

9.96

5112

218

3.101

Jeremy Ruckert

TE5

98

Foster Moreau

6054

251

4.111

Max Mitchell

OT9

100

Forrest Lamp

5.54

6060

307

4.117

Micheal Clemons

ED22

125

D.J. Wonnum

8.22

6054

265

Sensational weekend for the Jets. Sauce Gardner should not have been available to New York, but they were able to take advantage of Houston’s folly. Wilson was plucked off the board as the record-setting receiver run was starting, ensuring the Jets came out on the right side of that. Jermaine Johnson was highway robbery at 1.26. Breece Hall is the three-down bellcow Zach Wilson needed. The other picks were also strong values. After this draft, the Jets' roster is beginning to look frisky... if Wilson can make a Year 2 leap.

Pittsburgh Steelers: D

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

1.20

Kenny Pickett

QB4

52

Andy Dalton

9.55

6033

219

2.52

George Pickens

WR9

50

Nico Collins

9.37

6032

200

3.84

DeMarvin Leal

DL4

53

Chris Jones

7.44

6037

284

4.138

Calvin Austin

WR14

107

D'Wayne Eskridge

9.08

5076

170

6.208

Connor Heyward

TE18

304

Dimitri Flowers

4.61

5111

237

7.225

Mark Robinson

LB70

N/A

6.38

5114

230

7.241

Chris Oladokun

QB20

370

Erik Meyer

7.35

6012

213

I liked the Leal and Austin picks. But – even outside of the fact that I don’t love him as a prospect – the Steelers badly misread the room by taking Pickett in the top-20. Pickens is talented but has significant character concerns. The last three picks were airmailed.

Tennessee Titans: A-

Pick

Name

Pos

Rank

Comp

RAS

HT

WT

1.18

Treylon Burks

WR7

40

Laviska Shenault

5.81

6017

224

2.35

Roger McCreary

CB7

61

Rock Ya-Sin

5.48

5113

191

3.69

Nicholas Petit-Frere

OT10

108

Bobby Evans

6.26

6052

316

3.86

Malik Willis

QB1

1

Michael Vick

6004

223

4.131

Hassan Haskins

RB19

256

Gus Edwards

6017

227

4.143

Chigoziem Okonkwo

TE11

215

Orson Charles

6.47

6024

243

5.163

Kyle Philips

WR21

153

Hunter Renfrow

8.31

5112

181

6.204

Theo Jackson

S47

N/A

7.66

6007

198

6.219

Chance Campbell

LB27

308

Tanner Vallejo

9.69

6023

232

Willis at 3.86 is one of my favorite singular picks of the past five years. The last time I disagreed with the NFL this strongly about an evaluation, the player was Lamar Jackson. Needing a year to develop, Willis found a good spot. The rest of the picks didn’t do a ton for me – nothing too egregious, but no excess value over slot. But I remain bullish that Willis will provide plenty of that if you’re willing to wait on him.

