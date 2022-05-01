NFL Draft Quick-Snap Grades
Note: My grades are based on pick quality – value in slots, and addressing team needs. They do not factor in trades.
Arizona Cardinals: C+
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
2.55
TE1
55
8.2
6035
245
3.87
ED15
81
8.69
6041
267
3.100
ED18
91
8.72
6052
247
6.201
RB28
295
Chris Ivory
8.69
5116
220
6.215
Lecitus Smith
iOL21
244
Nate Davis
6.52
6033
313
7.244
Christian Matthew
CB88
N/A
8.46
6022
195
7.256
ED24
132
Ola Adeniyi
5.65
6027
257
7.257
iOL17
188
6.4
6047
318
I wouldn’t have traded a first-rounder for Hollywood Brown, but we’re not grading trades, here. In the slots they picked in, Arizona got solid value. The McBride pick was a bit of a surprise with Zach Ertz on the roster, but Kliff Kingsbury should be able to leverage McBride’s versatility to get him on the field early. EDGE was a huge need and the Cardinals attacked it with a pair of strong selections at the end of Round 3.
Atlanta Falcons: B+
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
1.8
WR1
9
6037
219
2.38
ED6
29
Shaq Barrett
8.91
6026
247
2.58
LB8
77
10
6034
243
3.74
QB3
38
9.61
6033
213
3.82
ED16
82
9.05
6032
239
5.151
RB14
197
7.4
5106
221
6.190
iOL23
272
7.53
6040
319
6.213
TE10
186
6071
262
Strong work by the Falcons this weekend. Atlanta kicked off the record-setting receiver run we saw in R1 in the 1.8 slot with Drake London, who I agreed was the best prospect at that position in the class. Sorely needed infusion to the league’s worst receiving corps – expect London to have a big rookie season. Liked the value on Ebiketie and Ridder at positions of need. Also appreciated that Atlanta refused to reach throughout.
Carolina Panthers: A
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
1.6
OT2
5
Trent Williams
8.51
6040
328
3.94
QB2
21
Jake Plummer
6015
215
4.120
Brandon Smith
LB12
139
9.97
6034
244
6.189
ED19
101
9.17
6045
247
6.199
iOL18
202
Matt Slauson
7.56
6046
311
7.242
CB22
166
6.39
5114
183
The Panthers entered the draft without much equity past the 1.6 slot. They managed to make lemonade in Las Vegas. We knew Carolina was leaning towards taking a tackle in R1 – but who could have guessed that Ikem Ekwonu, a top-5 overall prospect in the class and a local product, would fall to No. 6? I loved the dart throw on Matt Corral in R3 for a team that desperately needed a talent infusion in the QB room. While I don’t think Corral is a viable option to start immediately, I like his odds of turning into a quality starter down the line. I really liked the Day 3 plan. Why not roll the dice on Brandon Smith, Amare Barno, and Kalon Barnes' ridiculous physical packages (or Mays' pedigree)?
Chicago Bears: C-
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
2.39
CB6
45
9.69
5114
198
2.48
S5
57
9.14
6013
206
3.71
Velus Jones Jr.
WR26
185
7.16
5116
204
5.168
Braxton Jones
OT12
121
8.44
6054
307
5.174
ED17
86
9.74
6051
252
6.186
Zachary Thomas
iOL26
306
9
6047
305
6.203
RB31
305
4.83
5106
209
6.207
iOL36
375
8.46
6020
299
7.226
Ja'Tyre Carter
OT25
248
6033
312
7.254
S31
408
5107
198
7.255
Trenton Gill
P5
N/A
6043
220
The Bears have one of the NFL’s worst rosters and lacked a Round 1 pick. But all the holes meant they had true freedom to stick to a BPA ethos throughout the weekend. No argument with the first two picks, solid secondary options in the slots they picked. I thought Velus Jones was an enormous reach in Round 3. With such a shoddy offensive line in front of Justin Fields, I was surprised the Bears didn’t pick a prospect at that position until Round 5. That said, Braxton Jones was a strong developmental stab at that point.
Dallas Cowboys: D+
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
1.24
Tyler Smith
OT5
31
8.77
6047
327
2.56
ED12
65
Pernell McPhee
9.72
6035
258
3.88
WR10
58
8.62
6015
193
4.129
TE7
140
6.75
6046
245
5.155
Matt Waletzko
OT17
164
Larnel Coleman
9.96
6067
305
5.167
DaRon Bland
CB47
414
8.17
6002
197
5.176
LB17
213
9.87
6030
239
5.178
John Ridgeway
DL9
155
4.73
6052
320
6.193
Devin Harper
LB34
410
9.51
6002
234
If you're going to assume risk in a transaction, you can't extend yourself to do so. More so than anything, that was my issue with this class. I love Smith's ability, but he's a penalty machine who has a lot to work on. I had one of the highest grades on Williams in the industry... and Dallas reached over it on a Greg Hardy-like upside gamble. Clark's career will be delayed -- and it might even be in jeopardy -- due to a spine injury.
Detroit Lions: A-
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
1.2
EDGE1
2
9.88
6065
268
1.12
WR3
12
6014
180
2.46
ED11
62
9.7
6025
270
3.97
S7
85
6007
203
5.177
TE14
264
6040
248
6.188
LB14
180
9.27
5110
236
6.217
ED42
421
Arthur Moats
7.92
6002
244
7.237
CB21
161
8.89
5114
188
Fortune gifted Detroit with a pair of opportunities early and they seized each. The Lions capitalized on Jacksonville’s mistake in the top slot to keep local hero Aidan Hutchinson in the state of Michigan. Then, Detroit made a dramatic trade with a division rival to move up 20 slots to grab Jameson Williams right as receivers started flying off the board... at a price the Jimmy Johnson and Rich Hill charts suggested was a bargain. There weren’t any more fireworks in the class, but Detroit found good value in its slots and didn’t reach.
Green Bay Packers: B+
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
1.22
LB6
64
Anthony Walker Jr.
9.63
6036
242
1.28
DL2
27
Tommie Harris
9.59
6027
304
2.34
WR6
32
Javon Walker
9.96
6041
208
3.92
Sean Rhyan
iOL10
83
8.17
6046
323
4.132
WR24
173
6016
204
4.140
iOL13
114
9.59
6042
307
5.179
Kingsley Enagbare
ED13
70
Brian Orakpo
6.21
6040
271
7.228
S27
374
Brandon King
8.92
6027
230
7.234
DL24
326
3.59
6051
338
7.249
OT13
127
Bobby Massie
6055
324
7.258
WR43
297
Kenny Bell
6.14
6007
191
We knew one NFL team had become enamored with Quay Walker in the week lead-up to the draft because Walker’s odds to go in the first round went from more than 10-to-1 to 1-to-2 in mere days. It turned out that was the Packers. I hated the pick. Walker was outperformed in his own position group by Round 3 pick Channing Tindall last year. The rest of the class, however, was legitimately slick work from Brian Gutekunst. Swooping in to grab Watson was inspired, via a shocking trade with the archrival Vikings. As was stealing Tom, Enagbare, and Walker.
Los Angeles Rams: F
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
3.104
iOL15
150
8.76
6050
308
4.142
Decobie Durant
CB29
209
Buster Skrine
5.14
5095
183
5.164
RB18
246
3.49
5092
199
6.211
Quentin Lake
S22
309
6014
199
6.212
CB25
183
1.55
6001
205
7.235
EDGE71
N/A
9.33
6017
235
7.253
S36
455
5.47
5100
192
7.261
AJ Arcuri
OT41
483
Jay Humphrey
6.97
6070
308
The Rams made a show in the lead-up to the NFL Combine that they would not be sending their GM and head coach. During the team’s Super Bowl celebration, GM Les Snead wore a shirt reading “[Expletive] them picks.” The Rams have shown there is more than one way to skin a cat. But their lack of scouting effort stuck out like a sore thumb this weekend. This is a non-athletic class with almost zero upside – I see a lot of summer cuts.
Minnesota Vikings: C+
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
1.32
S2
24
9.92
6022
202
2.42
CB5
36
6002
194
2.59
iOL12
103
7.42
6035
312
3.66
LB9
90
David Long
8.9
6000
226
4.118
CB16
120
9.55
6020
201
5.165
Esezi Otomewo
ED27
187
6.65
6053
284
5.169
RB24
281
Xavier Jones
6.38
5112
203
6.184
OT18
174
5.71
6045
310
6.191
WR28
194
Andre Roberts
8.08
5112
192
7.227
TE29
N/A
8.8
6044
258
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's first two picks were strong, and both targeted a leaking secondary crying out for help. Cine joins Harrison Smith in what will become the hardest-hitting safety duo in the NFL. After that, it was hit-and-miss. I’m confused by the Ingram pick. It felt like the Vikings reached for a prospect with a serious off-field concern in his past by at least a round, a prospect who doesn’t have the ceiling to justify the reach. The Asamoah pick was similarly odd. If you wanted to take an undersized linebacker, by all means. But why Asamoah over Nakobe Dean? Minnesota could have traded down half a round and still picked the latter.
New Orleans Saints: B-
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
1.11
WR2
11
8.68
6004
185
1.19
OT4
22
Kyle Turley
9.95
6071
333
2.49
S9
111
9.06
6001
199
5.161
D'Marco Jackson
LB15
193
8.26
6006
234
6.194
DL21
293
Doug Worthington
9.14
6044
294
I really liked what the Saints did on Thursday. I was surprised Olave didn’t get more love during the pre-draft process, but the Saints saw what I saw. Penning in New Orleans is one of the coolest fits in the draft – he’s Kyle Turley 2.0 but in a bigger package. I have to ding the grade, though, because I didn’t think the Saints did much with their final three selections in comparison to what they could have.
New York Giants: B+
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
1.5
EDGE2
3
9.63
6040
256
1.7
OT1
4
6074
345
2.43
WR12
80
7.36
5080
178
3.67
iOL34
364
8.33
6042
313
3.81
CB20
152
7.46
6004
178
4.112
TE8
149
9.66
6047
250
4.114
Dane Belton
S12
136
9.42
6006
205
5.146
LB18
220
Tony Fields II
9.47
6011
234
5.147
D.J. Davidson
DL19
275
4.1
6035
328
5.173
Marcus McKethan
iOL30
329
Matt Feiler
7.1
6064
341
6.182
LB13
148
K.J. Wright
9.6
6036
243
What an incredible turn of events in the first round to walk away with both Thibodeaux and Neal. Both are former five-stars who more than lived up to the billing in college. To boot, they happened to plug the Giants’ two-biggest needs coming in. I wasn’t as big of a fan of the rest of the class. But it’s hard to argue too much with bringing in two guys that I believe will be NFL stars, both of whom address critical needs.
Philadelphia Eagles: B
Pick
Pos
Rk
Name
HT
WT
RAS
Comp
1.13
Jordan Davis
DL1
18
Haloti Ngata
10
6063
341
2.51
Cam Jurgens
iOL6
63
Richie Incognito
9.94
6027
304
3.83
LB2
28
Jessie Tuggle
5113
231
6.181
LB28
322
8.41
6003
231
6.198
TE13
254
8.16
6037
243
I had zero problems with the Jordan Davis pick. Multiple teams in front of Philadelphia at least gave passing thoughts to taking him, and Davis almost assuredly would have been taken by Baltimore had the Eagles not pounced. Nakobe Dean was one of the draft’s biggest steals. The Eagles didn’t so much in the draft on Day 3, but spoiler alert: They were busy in the UDFA sweepstakes and came out with a haul. More on that in my upcoming UDFA class rankings.
San Francisco 49ers: D
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
2.61
ED14
73
Shillique Calhoun
8.6
6025
273
3.93
Tyrion Davis-Price
RB15
212
6.7
6006
219
3.105
WR22
159
6.81
5117
197
4.134
Spencer Burford
OT16
158
6.7
6041
301
5.172
Samuel Womack
CB49
431
7.62
5090
189
6.187
Nick Zakelj
OT26
280
9.83
6061
316
6.220
DL10
163
6010
302
6.221
CB18
133
Ka’Dar Hollman
9.73
6005
197
7.262
QB16
302
4.48
6005
212
The 49ers didn’t have much equity. We don’t penalize for that. But the 49ers did little of note in their slots. I was confused by the strategy, and by the picks themselves.
Seattle Seahawks: A
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
1.9
OT3
16
7.58
6046
311
2.40
ED7
34
9.92
6036
257
2.41
Kenneth Walker III
RB2
41
DeAngelo Williams
9.26
5092
209
3.72
OT8
76
9.73
6063
316
4.109
CB12
97
5.59
6013
193
5.153
CB9
72
9.7
6041
205
5.158
ED21
117
Shareer Miller
7.15
6033
255
7.229
WR17
131
9.25
5110
190
7.233
Dareke Young
WR58
384
9.93
6020
224
I wasn’t the biggest Cross fan in the industry, and Seattle took him top-10. Regardless, I love this class. The value Seattle squeezed out of its picks on Friday and Saturday is going to infuse a roster that needed a talent upgrade with exactly that. I was a little confused that the Seahawks didn’t take a QB, but I can’t argue with the players they brought to town.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: C-
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
2.33
ED9
44
9.4
6061
285
2.57
Luke Goedeke
iOL7
69
6050
313
3.91
RB7
135
David Johnson
9.88
6006
215
4.106
TE2
87
6050
245
4.133
Jake Camarda
P3
332
Steve Weatherford
6010
193
5.157
CB13
102
10
6021
199
6.218
TE51
N/A
3.66
6043
259
7.248
EDGE54
N/A
5.95
6031
245
I liked the values the Bucs got on Otton and McCollum on Day 3. And I understand why the Bucs paid a small premium for White, one of the two elite receiving backs in this class (the other one, James Cook, went off the board late-R2). Didn’t like the strategy in the other slots.
Washington Commanders: D-
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
1.16
WR5
25
6.34
5105
181
2.47
DL6
74
6042
310
3.98
Brian Robinson Jr.
RB9
146
6.62
6015
224
4.113
S15
184
Chris Culliver
7.35
6002
194
5.144
QB6
99
6005
224
5.149
Cole Turner
TE9
168
7.38
6064
250
7.230
Chris Paul
iOL20
238
9.45
6037
328
7.240
CB66
N/A
9.09
5117
201
I didn’t understand why the Commanders traded out of 1.11, bypassing the chance to take Chris Olave or Jameson Williams, to take Dotson at 1.16. You picked up two extra picks... and did what with them? The only pick of the entire bunch that I saw as a value was Howell… and I was one of the industry’s lowest on him.
Baltimore Ravens: A+
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
1.14
S1
6
9.33
6041
217
1.25
iOL1
14
Jeff Saturday
8.84
6021
296
2.45
ED8
37
9.41
6040
252
3.76
DL5
59
9.4
6043
327
4.110
OT7
47
2.41
6081
390
4.119
CB17
126
7.18
6005
194
4.128
TE4
94
9.11
6065
248
4.130
P2
269
Kevin Huber
6030
209
4.139
TE12
236
4.88
6044
238
4.141
CB31
214
6.2
5102
183
6.196
RB16
218
Michael Carter
6.42
5080
197
I loved the trade that netted a second first-rounder for Hollywood Brown… that’s not even included in this grade. The Ravens got outstanding value with each first-round pick, stopping Hamilton’s fall at 1.14 and then taking advantage of the NFL’s skittishness over Linderbaum’s arm length to get outstanding on PFF’s highest-ever graded center at 1.25. Baltimore then got Ojabo – a player mocked in the top-10 prior to his torn Achilles in the pre-draft process – at 2.45. Jones was an awesome value in R3. Faalele and Kolar were incredible values in R4. Death, taxes, and Baltimore destroying the NFL Draft.
Buffalo Bills: C
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
1.23
CB4
33
8.63
6014
192
2.63
RB5
112
8.78
5114
204
3.89
LB10
109
8.87
6007
218
5.148
WR13
92
A-R St. Brown
8.32
5117
197
6.180
P1
145
Todd Sauerbrun
6020
200
6.185
Christian Benford
CB42
349
8.12
6004
208
6.209
Luke Tenuta
OT19
178
4.7
6080
314
7.231
Baylon Spector
LB24
247
9.13
6011
231
The Bills ended up with a few prospects I was a bullish on – Bernard especially – but reached in several slots. The best value pick in the Bills’ class was Shakir, who confusingly fell all the way to 5.148 amid a draft where receiver after receiver got pulled up the board.
Cincinnati Bengals: D
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
1.31
S4
42
9.06
6002
191
2.60
CB8
67
8.32
5105
196
3.95
ED26
160
8.1
6042
282
4.136
Cordell Volson
iOL22
262
4.75
6061
315
5.166
Tycen Anderson
S11
123
9.49
6017
207
7.252
ED29
204
9.75
6043
256
A weird draft that featured a series of reaches. In every slot, I felt there was a superior prospect (or several) at the position the Bengals took.
Cleveland Browns: C-
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
3.68
CB11
88
8.48
6015
203
3.78
ED23
129
Mike Rucker
6051
271
3.99
WR15
113
4.03
6007
209
4.108
DL3
43
Darnell Dockett
6035
290
4.124
K1
258
Robbie Gould
6012
206
5.156
RB12
176
6.94
5104
211
6.202
Michael Woods II
WR41
282
7.64
6011
204
7.223
ED20
105
9.15
6050
265
7.246
iOL32
338
9.7
6054
308
The Browns got awesome value with the Winfrey and Thomas picks. I think Winfrey is going to surprise folks at the next level. But I would have made different decisions in the other seven slots.
Denver Broncos: D+
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
2.64
Nik Bonitto
ED10
56
9.37
6031
248
3.80
TE3
89
8.25
6040
242
4.115
CB19
138
9.72
5111
198
4.116
Eyioma Uwazurike
DL11
172
Foley Fatukasi
6.54
6060
313
5.152
S20
255
7.54
5102
197
5.162
Montrell Washington
WR92
N/A
5087
181
5.171
Luke Wattenberg
iOL29
324
9.59
6040
306
6.206
DL18
235
9.33
6033
289
7.232
CB59
N/A
7.85
5100
189
Without a Round 1 pick because of the Russell Wilson trade, the Broncos hit it down the fairway in Round 2 with a pair of decent values at positions of need. But much more could have been done with the seven picks on Saturday. The Broncos used three of those picks on UDFA prospects, and another two right on the draftable line on my board.
Houston Texans: F
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
1.3
CB3
19
8.98
6002
188
1.15
iOL3
26
Andre Gurode
5.99
6040
325
2.37
S3
30
8.47
5110
195
2.44
WR18
137
Nate Burleson
5112
189
3.75
LB5
60
9.07
6004
235
4.107
RB4
106
7.13
5095
224
5.150
DL13
179
9.88
6035
302
5.170
TE23
386
4.74
6056
256
6.205
OT22
207
8.24
6050
322
The Texans used a top-three pick on a corner who hasn’t played well since 2019 and is coming off a Lisfranc injury, a top-15 pick on a guard with below-average NFL athleticism, and the No. 44 pick on a non-explosive slot receiver coming off an ACL injury. I'm a big fan of Pitre and Pierce. But I can't condone the rest of what Houston was up to this weekend. Sitting on a mountain of equity with a roster badly needing a grand slam draft, this was a missed opportunity.
Indianapolis Colts: B-
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
2.53
WR11
66
9.82
6031
208
3.73
TE6
104
10
6071
252
3.77
OT6
35
9.87
6061
307
3.96
S6
75
9.87
6001
215
5.159
Eric Johnson II
DL20
286
9.16
6043
299
6.192
TE30
N/A
9.35
6053
260
6.216
Curtis Brooks
DL16
208
9.52
6020
287
7.239
Rodney Thomas II
LB80
N/A
9.25
6016
196
The Colts had a strong Day 2 – highlighted by stealing late-R1 talent Raimann amid the NFL’s concerns about his medicals – but had a strange Saturday, going totally off the grid with two of its four picks.
Jacksonville Jaguars: C
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
1.1
EDGE3
8
9.99
6050
272
1.27
LB1
15
9.59
6026
237
3.65
Luke Fortner
iOL11
95
7.29
6041
304
3.70
LB3
49
Logan Wilson
9.77
6026
237
5.154
RB27
290
7.07
5101
219
6.197
Gregory Junior
CB37
249
Isaiah Dunn
8.85
5117
203
7.222
CB27
203
4.26
6004
194
The Lloyd steal mitigated the value-loss I perceive for reaching on Walker at 1.1, and I’d say the same about the Muma steal mitigating the Fortner reach. I wasn’t a big fan of the three Day 3 picks, but they were all after No. 150.
Kansas City Chiefs: A
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
1.21
CB2
10
9.49
5106
193
1.30
EDGE5
23
Ryan Kerrigan
9.21
6036
263
2.54
WR8
48
7.59
5096
191
2.62
Bryan Cook
S8
96
6006
206
3.103
LB4
51
9.99
6025
250
4.135
Joshua Williams
CB14
110
9.43
6027
195
5.145
iOL4
46
5.3
6053
328
7.243
CB24
177
9.2
6020
195
7.251
RB21
268
8.86
5102
222
7.259
Nazeeh Johnson
CB44
397
9.08
5102
199
The Chiefs are so good at this. McDuffie was a top-10 talent on my board and others and a top-15 talent on most of the rest, and the Chiefs, who badly needed a corner, maneuvered to No. 21 to steal him when he began dropping due to the NFL’s concerns about his arm length. Karlaftis, Moore, and Chenal were all awesome picks. And I thought Kinnard may have been the biggest steal of Day 3… it reminded me of KC’s good fortune with offensive line in the last class when Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith were both acquired for ludicrous discounts after inexplicable drops.
Las Vegas Raiders: B
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
3.90
Dylan Parham
iOL8
71
8.8
6025
313
4.122
RB6
130
9.82
5117
217
4.126
Neil Farrell Jr.
DL8
151
Jonathan Hankins
0.85
6041
339
5.175
DL7
115
7.32
6037
298
7.238
iOL19
227
6.74
6056
329
7.250
RB40
391
D’Ernest Johnson
4.78
6004
208
The Raiders had very little draft equity but held serve in the slots they selected, finding strong values. I’m surprised Las Vegas didn’t address LB and CB, but, to be fair, Parham was a good pick who is likely to start immediately, and the talent well at both of the aforementioned positions had really dried up once the Raiders were picking again on Day 3.
Los Angeles Chargers: B
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
1.17
iOL2
20
9.75
6025
314
3.79
J.T. Woods
S10
119
9.43
6021
195
4.123
RB3
84
Deuce McCallister
5.7
6003
217
5.160
DL14
182
4.8
6037
323
6.195
iOL9
78
4.15
6030
318
6.214
Ja'Sir Taylor
CB50
435
Mac McCain
8.28
5110
188
7.236
Deane Leonard
CB61
N/A
Terrell Thomas
7.68
6005
194
7.260
Zander Horvath
RB43
411
9.83
6021
228
The Chargers needed interior offensive line help more than anything coming into Draft Weekend and didn’t need to reach to emphatically address that, getting Johnson in an acceptable slot and stealing Salyer in the sixth round. I understand why the NFL was a little down on Spiller, but getting him at No. 123 is good value however you slice it.
Miami Dolphins: B-
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
3.102
LB7
68
Daryl Washington
9.68
6020
228
4.125
WR19
144
7.02
6017
209
7.224
LB37
441
9.46
6026
232
7.247
QB14
276
7.15
6017
217
The Dolphins had scant draft equity due to the Tyreek Hill trade but did a good job in the slots they picked in. I especially liked the pick that led off Miami’s draft, Channing Tindall. Tindall was a better player last year on Georgia’s national title team than Packers’ first-rounder Quay Walker.
New England Patriots: D-
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
1.29
iOL5
54
9.95
6050
307
2.50
WR16
128
8.56
6023
183
3.85
Marcus Jones
CB10
79
5080
177
4.121
Jack Jones
CB28
205
6.78
5112
177
4.127
RB8
141
Joseph Addai
9.34
5113
207
4.137
QB7
134
5.97
6004
217
6.183
Kevin Harris
RB11
169
Julius Jones
7.14
5097
222
6.200
Sam Roberts
DL30
365
Devon Still
7.03
6046
293
6.210
iOL31
331
6.61
6025
331
7.245
iOL27
311
Quasim Mitchell
5.09
6065
323
I was one of the higher people in the industry on Strange, Thornton, and Harris… but still felt New England reached on the former two. There was a bunch more reaching with the other picks. And then a few oddities. I like Zappe… but why use the No. 137 on a QB a year after using a top-10 pick on one? I'm a fan of Harris... but why take two RB with the running back room you already have?
New York Jets: A+
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
1.4
CB1
7
Richard Sherman
6026
193
1.10
WR4
17
7.8
5116
184
1.26
EDGE4
13
9.23
6045
260
2.36
RB1
39
Matt Forte
9.96
5112
218
3.101
TE5
98
6054
251
4.111
OT9
100
5.54
6060
307
4.117
ED22
125
8.22
6054
265
Sensational weekend for the Jets. Sauce Gardner should not have been available to New York, but they were able to take advantage of Houston’s folly. Wilson was plucked off the board as the record-setting receiver run was starting, ensuring the Jets came out on the right side of that. Jermaine Johnson was highway robbery at 1.26. Breece Hall is the three-down bellcow Zach Wilson needed. The other picks were also strong values. After this draft, the Jets' roster is beginning to look frisky... if Wilson can make a Year 2 leap.
Pittsburgh Steelers: D
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
1.20
QB4
52
9.55
6033
219
2.52
WR9
50
9.37
6032
200
3.84
DL4
53
Chris Jones
7.44
6037
284
4.138
WR14
107
9.08
5076
170
6.208
TE18
304
4.61
5111
237
7.225
Mark Robinson
LB70
N/A
6.38
5114
230
7.241
QB20
370
Erik Meyer
7.35
6012
213
I liked the Leal and Austin picks. But – even outside of the fact that I don’t love him as a prospect – the Steelers badly misread the room by taking Pickett in the top-20. Pickens is talented but has significant character concerns. The last three picks were airmailed.
Tennessee Titans: A-
Pick
Name
Pos
Rank
Comp
RAS
HT
WT
1.18
WR7
40
5.81
6017
224
2.35
CB7
61
5.48
5113
191
3.69
OT10
108
6.26
6052
316
3.86
QB1
1
Michael Vick
6004
223
4.131
RB19
256
6017
227
4.143
TE11
215
6.47
6024
243
5.163
WR21
153
8.31
5112
181
6.204
Theo Jackson
S47
N/A
7.66
6007
198
6.219
LB27
308
9.69
6023
232
Willis at 3.86 is one of my favorite singular picks of the past five years. The last time I disagreed with the NFL this strongly about an evaluation, the player was Lamar Jackson. Needing a year to develop, Willis found a good spot. The rest of the picks didn’t do a ton for me – nothing too egregious, but no excess value over slot. But I remain bullish that Willis will provide plenty of that if you’re willing to wait on him.