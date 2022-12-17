NFL draft quarterback rankings: Where is Georgia’s Stetson Bennett?

ESPN NFL draft expert Mel Kiper has released his first edition of 2023 NFL draft rankings. Kiper’s top player is Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. However, it is unlikely that Carter will end up as the top selection in the draft because this is an excellent quarterback class.

Does Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett have a chance to be draft? Bennett has had an outstanding 2022 college football season.

The Houston Texans, who are projected to finish with the No. 1 pick, desperately need a quarterback. Who will be the first quarterback selected in the 2023 NFL draft?

Here’s how Mel Kiper ranks his top 10 quarterback for the NFL draft:

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis

2022 stats: 2,406 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions

Levis has excellent mobility and arm strength. However, his decision-making is often questioned.

Quarterback Bryce Young

2022 stats: 3,007 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and five interceptions

Young always seems to deliver in the clutch for Alabama. The Crimson Tide star has excellent anticipation, but a smaller frame.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud

2022 stats: 3,340 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, and six interceptions

Stroud has great accuracy and has a lot of experience from the past two seasons. Stroud is not the fastest quarterback, but he still has decent mobility.

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson

2022 stats: 2,549 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns, and nine interceptions

Rushing stats: 103 carries for 654 yards and nine touchdowns

Florida’s Anthony Richardson, who has just 393 career passing attempts in college, does not have a ton of game experience. Richardson has elite physical traits.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels

2022 stats: 2,774 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, and three interceptions

Rushing stats: 180 carries for 818 yards and 11 touchdowns

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels did a good job of taking care of the football in 2022. Daniels, who has thrown for 1,094 career attempts, has a lot of college experience. Daniels could return to LSU for another season.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker

2022 stats: 3,135 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns, and two interceptions

Hendon Hooker is a mobile and a good decision maker (five interceptions over the last two seasons). Unfortunately, Hooker tore his ACL, so there are questions if he will be healthy to start the 2023 NFL season.

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall

2022 stats: 3,171 passing yards, 31 passing touchdowns, and six interceptions

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound BYU quarterback does not have ideal height. Hall will be 25 years old at the time of the 2023 NFL draft.

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener

2022 stats: 2,616 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns, and three interceptions

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener begin his career at Washington. Haener has completed 68.3% of passes throughout his college career.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett

2022 stats: 3,425 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, and six interceptions

Mel Kiper ranks Stetson Bennett as the No. 9 quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft. Does the No. 9 quarterback typically get drafted?

Nine quarterbacks were selected in the 2022 NFL draft. The ninth quarterback, Brock Purdy, was the final pick of the draft.

In the 2021 NFL draft, Ian Book was the ninth quarterback drafted. He was picked in the fourth round of the draft.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound quarterback does not have ideal size or age (Bennett will be 25 years old at the time of the draft). However, Bennett is mobile and has good arm strength.

Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee

2022 stats: 2,947 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns, and eight interceptions

Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee has great size. He has had some struggles in college, but still has a chance to be drafted.

