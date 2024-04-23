Advertisement

Take in NFL draft with Quad-City flair

Brian Weckerly
Take in NFL draft with Quad-City flair

With the NFL draft quickly approaching, you’re probably looking for the best way to take it all in. DJ Jarvis and Doug Green from For Fantasy Sake dropped by Our Quad Cities News with more information on their NFL draft party.

For more information, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.