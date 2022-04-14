NFL draft: QB prospect reportedly visiting Browns

While quarterback position is always the most important position and tends to get the most attention. The Cleveland Browns have taken that to another level in the 2022 NFL offseason.

With Watson possibly facing a suspension, perhaps not this year, and Mayfield on his way out, the Browns may have room for one more quarterback. Dobbs may be the replacement for Nick Mullens on the practice squad but a young guy to develop can always be valuable.

With three first-round picks and a few other picks out the door in the trades for Watson and Amari Cooper, it would seem unlikely that the team would spend a draft asset on a quarterback but that didn’t stop them from bringing one in:

Former Brown QB EJ Perry has a pre-draft visit today with … the #Browns, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 14, 2022

The 6’2″ Perry is a good athlete who played one year at Boston College and two at Brown University. Last year, he completed 67% of his passes for 3.034 yards with 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed for over 400 yards adding seven rushing touchdowns.

Perry ran for over 700 yards in 2019 but the Ivy League did not have a season in 2020 due to COVID-19. He shows good ball placement on this throw while moving out of the pocket:

Last night, @FBallGameplan and I broke down some of the best talent at the non-FBS level. One player we discussed: @BrownUFootball QB EJ Perry. Former BC transfer with elite athleticism at the position and NFL arm talent. Under the radar QB with real NFL tools and ability. pic.twitter.com/C6cS2wIV6j — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) November 18, 2021

His athletic traits could get him drafted higher than expected but he is projected as a day three pick.