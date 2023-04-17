Who is NFL draft prospect Siaki Ika?

Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika, who prepped at East High, is projected to be a mid-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL draft. | LM Otero, Associated Press

One of the highest-ranked defensive tackle prospects in this year’s draft class is also one of the top Utah ties expected to be taken in the 2023 NFL draft.

Who is Siaki Ika?

Position: Defensive tackle.

College: Baylor (2021-22), LSU (2019-20).

Height: 6-foot-3.

Weight: 335 pounds.

Age: 22.

College stats: 49 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 3 pass deflections at Baylor; 22 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack at LSU.

High school: East High (Salt Lake City).

High school recruiting rankings:

Did you know? Ika won a national championship with LSU during his freshman season in 2019.

Scouting report: “While he has the potential to become a highly effective block-eater as an odd or even front nose tackle, he’s quick enough off the snap to penetrate and disrupt play design if teams try to block him one-on-one. While he’s unlikely to see passing downs, Ika does have enough athleticism and hand work to challenge the pocket from time to time.” — Lance Zierlein, NFL.com.

2023 NFL draft defensive tackle ranking: