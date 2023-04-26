Who is NFL draft prospect Puka Nacua?
Will Puka Nacua be among the Utah ties selected in the 2023 NFL draft? The standout BYU wide receiver’s path to the draft included being a four-star recruit and playing at two colleges.
Who is Puka Nacua?
Position: Wide receiver.
College: BYU (2021-22), Washington (2019-20).
Height: 6-foot-2.
Weight: 201 pounds.
Age: 22.
College stats: 91 receptions for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns in two years at BYU, with 39 carries for 357 yards and 5 touchdowns; 16 receptions for 319 yards and 3 touchdowns in two seasons at Washington.
High school: Orem High (Orem, Utah).
High school recruiting rankings:
247 Sports — ★★★★
Rivals — ★★★★
On3 — ★★★★
Did you know?: During his senior year of high school, Nacua had 103 receptions for 2,336 yards and 26 touchdowns — all single-season state records — and led the country in receiving, averaging 166.9 yards per game.
Scouting report: “With his body control and focus, Nacua can win one-on-one situations on the outside or provide an underneath target as a zone-beater. Though there aren’t questions about his ball skills, he might lack the pure speed that teams covet outside the numbers and the suddenness desired in the slot.” — Dane Brugler, The Athletic.
2023 NFL draft wide receiver ranking:
ESPN: No. 31.
Pro Football Focus: Not ranked.
The Athletic: No. 28.