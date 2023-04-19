Who is NFL draft prospect Noah Sewell?

Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell is projected to be a mid-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL draft. | Godofredo A. Vásquez, Associated Press

Linebacker Noah Sewell made a career out of stuffing runs as a three-year starter at Oregon, and before that he was a consensus five-star prospect coming out of high school in Utah. He is expected to be one of several Utah ties taken in the 2023 NFL draft.

Who is Noah Sewell?

Position: Linebacker.

College: Oregon.

Height: 6-foot-1.

Weight: 246 pounds.

Age: 20.

College stats: 215 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 11 pass deflections, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over three seasons.

Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell poses for a portrait at the NFL football Combine on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 in Indianapolis. | AJ Mast, AP Images for the NFL

High school: Orem High (Orem, Utah).

High school recruiting rankings:

Highlights: Orem High running back/inside linebacker Noah Sewell, 5-star prospect

Did you know?: Sewell has three brothers playing pro football: Penei Sewell (offensive tackle) was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft by the Detroit Lions, Nephi Sewell (linebacker) is currently with the New Orleans Saints after going undrafted in 2022 and Gabriel Sewell Jr. (linebacker) plays for the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars.

Scouting report: “The former Duck’s report reads more like an edge-defender’s than it does a linebacker’s, as he’s strong against the run and has a few pass-rush moves he can win with. So, a position change could be in store for him at the next level. If he stays at linebacker, then he’d be best as a two-down Mike in a system that protects him in coverage or has him blitz frequently.” — Bleacher Report NFL scouting department.

2023 NFL draft inside linebacker rating: