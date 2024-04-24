NFL draft prospect, Napa's Brock Bowers, featured in new Chipotle bowl ahead of draft this week

NAPA, Calif. - Chipotle is teaming up with Napa High School alum and pro football prospect Brock Bowers as he prepares for the NFL draft this week.

The restaurant chain celebrated the University of Georgia Bulldogs tight end with a signature menu item featuring Bower’s go-to order "to fuel his pre-draft journey."

It’s called the "Brock Bowers Bowl," made with a double order of steak, brown rice, fresh tomato salsa, and lettuce. It's being sold for $18.30 for a limited time on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com .

The football star was featured in a Chipotle "Unwrapped" video reel on Instagram, speaking about his California roots and his high school playing experience.

"It was awesome," Bowers said. "I grew up Napa. The high school team wasn't the best. Didn’t win a game my sophomore year, but we ended up doing pretty good my junior year. And then didn't have a senior year because of COVID."

He also shared how he’s living out a childhood dream.

"I remember just sitting in my living room like on a Monday night, watching Monday Night Football and just being like, ‘I want to play there one day.’ Everyone dreams of playing at the highest level as a kid," he said, adding, "Being able to live out that dream is just everything to me. It’s awesome."

NFL draft experts say the 21-year-old tight end is expected to be selected in the first round. The NFL draft will take place from Thursday through Saturday.



