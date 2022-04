Associated Press

Very little is certain heading into an NFL draft. “I know I am the best cornerback in this draft,” Cincinnati's Ahmad Gardner said Wednesday, a massive necklace spelling out his nickname “Sauce” wrapped around his neck. Not many players figure to be selected in front of him, though all of the 20 men on hand for a Play 60 event with local youths and Commissioner Roger Goodell believe they have shown the goods to be a high first-rounder.