Who is NFL draft prospect Cameron Latu?

Tight end Cameron Latu of Alabama (80) warms up before the Senior Bowl college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala. | Butch Dill, Associated Press

Cameron Latu, who switched from defense to offense during his time at the University of Alabama, is expected to be picked on the third day of the 2023 NFL draft. He’s one of many players with Utah ties expected to be drafted this year.

Who is Cameron Latu?

Position: Tight end.

College: University of Alabama.

Height: 6-foot-4.

Weight: 242 pounds.

Age: 23.

College stats: Played in 51 games over five seasons at Alabama. Had 56 receptions for 787 yards and 12 touchdowns. Averaged 14.1 yards per catch.

High school: Olympus High (Holladay, Utah).

Alabama tight end Cameron Latu poses for a portrait at the NFL football combine on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in Indianapolis. | AJ Mast, Associated Press

High school recruiting rankings:

Did you know?: Latu was a top defensive end prospect coming out of high school and converted to tight end while at Alabama.

Scouting report: “Latu’s lean legs and angular frame aren’t made for drive blocking or neutralizing bigger players, but he does a nice job of sustaining move blocks in space. He changes route speed to open throwing windows over the first two levels. There are some issues with focus drops at times, but he plucks throws with good hand extension when possible.” — Lance Zierlein, NFL.com.

2023 NFL draft tight end ranking: