Who is NFL draft prospect Blake Freeland?

BYU offensive lineman Blake Freeland runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. | Erin Hooley, Associated Press

After a standout performance during the NFL combine, Blake Freeland jumped up draft boards. He’s expected to go as high as the second round.

Who is Blake Freeland?

Position: Offensive tackle.

College: BYU.

Height: 6-foot-8.

Weight: 302 pounds.

Age: 22.

College stats: Played in 44 games with 41 starts over four seasons. He was one of only three Cougars to play in all 13 of BYU’s 2022 games.

BYU offensive lineman Blake Freeland poses for a portrait at the NFL football Combine on Thursday, March 2, 2023 in Indianapolis. | AJ Mast, Associated Press

High school: Herriman High (Herriman, Utah).

High school recruiting rankings:

Did you know? Freeland played tight end, defensive end and even a little quarterback while in high school. He was a multisport athlete, playing basketball and taking part in track and field in addition to playing football. He won state in shot put and javelin.

Scouting report: “A sky-scraping tackle prospect with outstanding length and good fluidity, Freeland should get much stronger with time in an NFL weight room. He is an effort-based run blocker who has to really crank up the work rate and technique to try to overcome his leverage disadvantages due to his height. He plays with decent technique in protection and does a nice job of battling through adversity inside the rep. However, he might lack the bend and range to get out and redirect speedy edge-benders. Freeland is an unfinished product with a modest ceiling as a pro.” — Lance Zierlein, NFL.com.

2023 NFL draft offensive tackle ranking: