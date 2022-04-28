NFL draft projections for Michigan State football players Kenneth Walker III, Connor Heyward, and Jalen Nailor
Michigan State football’s historic NFL draft streak ended last season, but they look ready to start a new one this year, with three players looking likely to be selected with a class headlined by award winning running back Kenneth Walker III.
MSU fans are probably a little weary of mock drafts right now, considering the fact that Shakur Brown was projected as a fourth round pick but wasn’t selected last year, but it would be shocking if Walker wasn’t taken around where he is projected right now.
Below, you can see where Kenneth Walker III, Jalen Nailor, and Connor Heyward are projected to go by draft experts around the country.
Kenneth Walker III Draft Projections
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN No. 60 overall
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
This might be the steal of the draft. Walker has 4.3-second speed, awesome power at the second level and the vision to be an effective inside or outside runner. As a replacement for Ronald Jones II, he would be an upgrade. And he might just push Leonard Fournette for touches.
Sporting News No. 57 overall
Team: Buffalo Bills
The Bills can’t sleep should Walker fall a little bit despite the fact he’s a complete back and they got a good finish with Devin Singletary last season. Walker can add a more consistent rushing element to their offense.
DraftWire No. 80 overall
Team: Houston Texans
NFL.com No. 49 overall
Team: New Orleans Saints
CBS Sports No. 55 overall
Team: Arizona Cardinals
PFF No. 37 overall
Team: Houston Texans
Draftek No. 57
Team: Buffalo Bills
WalterFootball.com No. 55 overall
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Connor Heyward Draft Projections
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL.com No. 208 overall
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Pro Football Network No. 257 overall
Team: Arizona Cardinals
The Athletic No. 258 overall
Team: Green Bay Packers
Jalen Nailor Draft Projections
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
CBS Sports No. 134 overall
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Pro Football Network No. 162 overall
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Sporting News No. 196 overall
Team: Baltimore Ravens
The Athletic No. 199 overall
Team: Carolina Panthers
Draftek No. 240 overall
Team: Washington Commanders
