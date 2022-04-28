NFL draft projections for Michigan State football players Kenneth Walker III, Connor Heyward, and Jalen Nailor

Michigan State football’s historic NFL draft streak ended last season, but they look ready to start a new one this year, with three players looking likely to be selected with a class headlined by award winning running back Kenneth Walker III.

MSU fans are probably a little weary of mock drafts right now, considering the fact that Shakur Brown was projected as a fourth round pick but wasn’t selected last year, but it would be shocking if Walker wasn’t taken around where he is projected right now.

Below, you can see where Kenneth Walker III, Jalen Nailor, and Connor Heyward are projected to go by draft experts around the country.

Kenneth Walker III Draft Projections

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN No. 60 overall

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This might be the steal of the draft. Walker has 4.3-second speed, awesome power at the second level and the vision to be an effective inside or outside runner. As a replacement for Ronald Jones II, he would be an upgrade. And he might just push Leonard Fournette for touches.

Sporting News No. 57 overall

Team: Buffalo Bills

The Bills can’t sleep should Walker fall a little bit despite the fact he’s a complete back and they got a good finish with Devin Singletary last season. Walker can add a more consistent rushing element to their offense.

DraftWire No. 80 overall

Team: Houston Texans

NFL.com No. 49 overall

Team: New Orleans Saints

CBS Sports No. 55 overall

Team: Arizona Cardinals

PFF No. 37 overall

Team: Houston Texans

Draftek No. 57

Team: Buffalo Bills

WalterFootball.com No. 55 overall

Team: Arizona Cardinals

Connor Heyward Draft Projections

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL.com No. 208 overall

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Pro Football Network No. 257 overall

Team: Arizona Cardinals

The Athletic No. 258 overall

Team: Green Bay Packers



Jalen Nailor Draft Projections

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports No. 134 overall

Team: San Francisco 49ers



Pro Football Network No. 162 overall

Team: Philadelphia Eagles



Sporting News No. 196 overall

Team: Baltimore Ravens



The Athletic No. 199 overall

Team: Carolina Panthers



Draftek No. 240 overall

Team: Washington Commanders



