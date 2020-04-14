NFL Draft Profile: Washington quarterback Jacob Eason makes special throws, handles adversity with ease

Former Washington quarterback Jacob Eason is preparing for the NFL chapter of his career after a successful season on Montlake. Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth goes inside Eason's intangibles, saying the signal-caller makes special throws and has first-round talent. During his junior season, he started all 13 games and finished with 3,132 passing yards, the fourth-highest mark in UW single-season history.